Two young men shot in Upper Galilee, one in critical condition

A 28-year-old man was critically injured and an 18-year-old was moderately injured on Friday night by gunfire in the Upper Galilee. Intensive care teams gave medical treatment to the two and evacuated them to Galilee Hospital in Nahariya.

Police are currently investigating the incident at the scene and searching for the shooter.

The shooting happened at the 28-year-old's home.

This comes after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed on Wednesday in his own yard in a northern village, a month after he got married. Magen David Adom was called to the scene and the young man was pronounced dead.

Weapons smuggling

Most recently, Israel's Police's special operations unity joined with the IDF and busted a major weapons smuggling in southern Israel earlier this month.

Police and Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel are on the scene of a shooting attack in Lod, Israel, on July 9, 2022. (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Three suspects were arrested and the IDF released a video showing how they arrested two of the suspects.

"This is a real arms race and we are working night and day in a continuous fight against this challenge,"