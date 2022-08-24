More details emerged on Tuesday on the deadly accident at a construction site in the northern Israeli city of Tirat Carmel earlier this week.

On Sunday, a large container fell on Arab-Israeli construction workers Diab Wadad and Hassan Hasham Wadad, killing both.

Lack of clarity during investigation, judge states

During questioning, no person of interest knew how many signalmen were on the site, how many are supposed to be present under law and who they were.

"There is a lack of clarity on this issue, which is at the center of Israel Police's investigation," justice Carmit Ben Eliezer noted in a court discussion on the incident.

A general view of the main entrance to the Magistrate's Court in Rishon LeZion on October 28, 2020 (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

On Monday, three individual suspects of negligent homicide were brought in front of the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court. As of Tuesday, the site manager is still in police detention.

An Israel Police representative claimed in a court hearing that the crime scene "was heavily interfered with" when the container was lifted in hopes of rescuing the two workers.

West Bank protests leads to tragic death

The hearing also uncovered the tragic consequences leading to the two workers' death.

According to information gathered in the investigation, the two substituted two Palestinian workers from Jenin who were absent from work due to participating in a protest along with many other West Bank workers.