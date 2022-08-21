Construction accident in Tirat Ha'Karmel leaves two dead

A large container fell in a construction site in Tirat Ha'Karmel leaving two dead and four more injured on Thursday, according to Israeli media.

According to United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Batel Janet Habakuk, a service elevator collapsed on a container where workers were stationed, the container proceeded to fall into the courtyard of the construction site.

The loose container crashed into the courtyard and killed two workers who were pronounced dead on the spot, according to police reports.

MDA medics provided initial medical treatment to a number of other victims, including a 50-year-old man and two 30-year-old men in moderate condition who were evacuated to Rambam Hospital. Another injured person was evacuated in a minor condition suffering from a head injury.

"When we arrived at the place we noticed a container that had fallen on top of another container. two men about 30 years old were trapped under the container, they suffered severe multi-system injuries, after they were rescued we had to determine their death," MDA Paramedic Mohammad Tabash said.

"A 50-year-old man was pulled out of the fallen container, fully conscious with multi-system injuries in moderate condition. In addition, two more injured people in their 30s were evacuated from the scene in moderate condition with bruises and an injured person in mild condition with a head injury, " he said.

Tirat Ha'Karmel firefighters are currently working on rescuing two more workers who are still trapped under the rubble at the scene.