Sylvan Adams: 'Israel belongs to all Jews'

Speaking at the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams promoted his vision and activities in promoting Israel and the Jewish world through various projects and sporting events.

“Israel belongs to all Jews," declared Adams. "Israeli born, or Israeli immigrants such as my wife and myself, but also to each and every Jew in the Diaspora. Israel belongs to all of us.”

Adams remarked that his efforts to promote Israel through sports and culture have resulted in vastly increased exposure of the country to millions – and even billions – of people at a time.

“My projects are inviting literally billions of first-time visitors to Israel via their TV screens,” said Adams, "And I know it is working.”

Cyclist Simon Clark of the Israel-Premier Tech team and team owner and philanthropist Sylvan Adams. (credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)

Adams' projects for Israel

As evidence, Adams mentioned that since 2018, the year that Israel hosted the first three stages of the Giro d’Italia Grand Tour bicycle race in Israel, tourism to Israel increased by 38%, the highest increase of any country in the world.

“The message that I am trying to promote,” he said, “is that the Israel that I know and love is a tolerant, benevolent, peace-loving Western democracy.”

Adams also mentioned the work that he has done with the Israeli “Save a Child’s Heart” organization. The organization operates on children from underprivileged nations who lack access to such facilities, setting up field hospitals in 64 different countries and bringing some children to Israel for surgery at no cost.

“I’m always looking for partners,” concluded Adams. “If anyone wants to join me in these positive, fun, and impactful projects, I would love to meet you.”