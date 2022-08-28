The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sylvan Adams: 'Israel belongs to all Jews'

Sylvan Adams will be speaking at the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 21:48
SYLVAN ADAMS exercises with children from Save a Child’s Heart. (photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
SYLVAN ADAMS exercises with children from Save a Child’s Heart.
(photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)

Speaking at the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams promoted his vision and activities in promoting Israel and the Jewish world through various projects and sporting events.

"Israeli born, or Israeli immigrants such as my wife and myself, but also to each and every Jew in the Diaspora. Israel belongs to all of us.”

Sylvan Adams

“Israel belongs to all Jews," declared Adams. "Israeli born, or Israeli immigrants such as my wife and myself, but also to each and every Jew in the Diaspora. Israel belongs to all of us.”

Adams remarked that his efforts to promote Israel through sports and culture have resulted in vastly increased exposure of the country to millions – and even billions – of people at a time.

“My projects are inviting literally billions of first-time visitors to Israel via their TV screens,” said Adams, "And I know it is working.”

Cyclist Simon Clark of the Israel-Premier Tech team and team owner and philanthropist Sylvan Adams. (credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH) Cyclist Simon Clark of the Israel-Premier Tech team and team owner and philanthropist Sylvan Adams. (credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)

Adams' projects for Israel

As evidence, Adams mentioned that since 2018, the year that Israel hosted the first three stages of the Giro d’Italia Grand Tour bicycle race in Israel, tourism to Israel increased by 38%, the highest increase of any country in the world.

“The message that I am trying to promote,” he said, “is that the Israel that I know and love is a tolerant, benevolent, peace-loving Western democracy.”

Adams also mentioned the work that he has done with the Israeli “Save a Child’s Heart” organization. The organization operates on children from underprivileged nations who lack access to such facilities, setting up field hospitals in 64 different countries and bringing some children to Israel for surgery at no cost.

“I’m always looking for partners,” concluded Adams. “If anyone wants to join me in these positive, fun, and impactful projects, I would love to meet you.”



Tags Israel jewish diaspora jews First Zionist Congress
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by