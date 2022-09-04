The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hamas executes five Palestinians, two for ‘collaborating’ with Israel

A statement published by the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior said that two men were executed by firing squad and hanging on charges of collaboration with Israel.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 09:12
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Hamas terrorists attend an anti-Israel rally in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip May 27, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Five Palestinians found guilty of collaboration with Israel and murder were executed in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Sunday morning.

A statement published by the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Interior said that two men were executed by firing squad and hanging on charges of collaboration with Israel.

The statement did not identify the men by name.

Death sentences are supposed to be approved by the Palestinian Authority president in accordance with Palestinian law. But Hamas, which has been controlling the Gaza Strip since 2007, has carried out executions in the past without seeking such approval.

The Ministry of Interior said that one of the convicts, a 44-year-old resident of Gaza City, was arrested on October 30, 2009, on charges of “communicating with hostile foreign parties” and working for Israeli intelligence since 2001.

According to the ministry, the man provided Israel with information that led to the killing of Palestinians.

The second man accused of collaboration with Israel was a 54-year-old resident of Khan Yunis. Hamas claimed that the convict, who was arrested on February 15, 2015, was recruited as an informant in 1991.

He was accused of providing the Israeli security forces with information about members of Hamas and other armed groups, including their places of residence and their jobs, as well as the locations for launching and manufacturing rockets.

The third man, a 43-year-old resident of Gaza City, has been in jail since 2004. He was found guilty of kidnapping and murder of a woman. In 2009, he managed to escape from prison and committed another murder.

The fourth, a 30-year-old resident of the northern Gaza Strip, was arrested on October 30, 2013, on charges of robbery and murder.

The two were executed by hanging.

The fifth man, a 26-year-old from the northern Gaza Strip, was executed by firing squad. He was arrested on July 14, 2022, for murdering a man and a girl and injuring 11 others during a family dispute. The man was said to be a member of Hamas’s security forces.

15 Palestinian executed since the beginning of the year

The Gaza-based Al-Mezan Center For Human Rights said that since the beginning of this year, 15 Palestinians were sentenced to death by Hamas.

“Al-Mezan Center For Human Rights condemns the continuous issuance of death sentences in the Gaza Strip and reiterates its strongest criticism of the use of this practice, which constitutes a form of inhuman punishment contrary to international legal standards,” the group said in a statement. “Also, this punishment violates Palestine’s obligations under international human rights law.”

“Al-Mezan Center For Human Rights condemns the continuous issuance of death sentences in the Gaza Strip and reiterates its strongest criticism of the use of this practice, which constitutes a form of inhuman punishment contrary to international legal standards.”

Al-Mezan Center For Human Rights


Tags Israel Gaza Hamas Execution
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by