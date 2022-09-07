The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem residents arrested on suspicion of blackmailing minors

The suspects, Shimon Regev and Aaron Kosovsky, 20, were arrested on Tuesday morning.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 04:40
Two 20-year-old residents of Jerusalem, Shimon Regev and Aaron Kosovsky were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping a minor at knifepoint and blackmailing and threatening other minors. Their incarceration was extended until Thursday.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday morning at their homes as part of an investigation by central Jerusalem district police.

Police believe that the suspects committed the crimes over the last few months in the Jerusalem area.

Allegations

According to the allegations, in one case, the suspects coerced a minor to transfer hundreds of thousands of shekels and property to them, one source said.

In another case, the suspects allegedly hung a minor upside down from the ceiling and blackmailed him.



Tags Jerusalem crime police investigation knife
