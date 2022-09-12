Israeli security forces arrest 12 Palestinian terrorism suspects

In the latest of nightly raids by Israeli security forces ]— dubbed Operation Break the Wave — the IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operated at a number of towns in the West Bank overnight, arresting 12 suspects, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.

The security forces operated in the towns of Surif, Bayt Awa and Khirbat Carmel near Hebron as well as the Ayda and Jalazone refugee camps, Silwad near Ramallah, and A-Ram near Jerusalem.

Border Police officers and the IDF Nahal unit operated in Jenin, arresting four people suspected of terrorist activities and confiscating weapons.

Palestinians, Israeli forces clash

During the operation in Jenin, shots were fired and explosives, as well as Molotov cocktails, were thrown at the soldiers, who responded with gunfire.

Israeli security forces operating in the West Bank, September 12, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF Spokesperson acknowledged that one person was hit as a result.

Additionally, one of the suspects that the security forces were trying to arrest attempted to escape, during which the soldiers shot at him under arrest protocols, and he was hit. Palestinian media has noted at least two injuries as a result of clashes with Israeli troops throughout the night.

More weapons were confiscated in Beit Jala and Abu Dis in the Etzion regional area. Additionally, two suspects were arrested.

Improvised explosive and weapons confiscated by Israeli security forces from Palestinians in the West Bank, September 12, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, stones were thrown at the troops while they were operating in Abu Dis, who responded with riot dispersal methods.

Three more suspects were arrested at the Kalandia refugee camp. All the suspects that were apprehended with transferred for further questioning.