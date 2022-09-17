The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
More than half of haredi men say their English is poor or worse

26% of haredi men in Israel say they do not speak any English, and another 28% say their English is "poor" according to a recent study.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 06:22
The younger generation of haredi men studied less English in elementary school than the previous ones, according to the study.

Only 18% of haredi men between the ages of 18 and 24 have studied English in elementary school, in contrast with 54% of haredi men over the age of 45.  

Netanyahu's promise

Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to eliminate possible waste of votes as United Torah Judaism threatened to split, had sparked up the debate around the haredi educational system and the inclusion of core studies. 

Netanyahu has promised UTJ that if elected he would raise the budget of haredi institutions that do not teach “core studies”.

Former Prime Minister Bennet attacked Netanyahu's Promise on Twitter, saying that - "heavily funding schools who refuse to teach English and math will create a generation of young people without livelihood and working skills".

several of the leaders of the coalition bloc published similar responses, including Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli

Only last week it was published that merely 26% of Haredi men get a full high-school diploma, a sharp contrast to 76% of the total population. As large as this gap is, it might worsen if more schools would be exempt from core studies, particularly English.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Haredi Naftali Bennett education united torah judaism israeli politics
