The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections

Israel elections: Merav Michaeli's Labor takes aim at Yair Lapid

A leaked Labor document called the prime minister's merger mediation attempts "illegitimate, counterproductive and unnecessary hysterics."

By TAL SHALEV
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 12:25
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Merav Michaeli, Minister of Transport and Road Safety during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Merav Michaeli, Minister of Transport and Road Safety during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Labor Party activists and politicians were told to attack Prime Minister Yair Lapid publicly for his attempts to force a merger between Labor and Meretz, a talking points document given to Walla! on Tuesday morning revealed.

According to the document, Labor head Merav Michaeli argues that Lapid's attempts to mediate in talks between her and Zehava Galon are "illegitimate, counterproductive and unnecessary hysterics."

She also accused the prime minister of deception, further claiming that Lapid is only pushing for a merger on the Left for his own political gain rather than for the good of his bloc.

According to the leaked document, the message that Labor MKs were asked to relay was one of "calm and restraint," urging bloc partners to "focus on our real opponents."

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, Meretz leader Zehava Galon (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli, Meretz leader Zehava Galon (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

No progress in Lapid-mediated merger talks on the Left

Lapid on Saturday orchestrated a meeting between Michaeli and Galon, which the latter said was held "in good spirits."

The Meretz head, who supports a potential merger, argued earlier in September that Labor could fall below the electoral threshold if the merger does not happen. Meretz climbed above Labor in the latest election polls released in Israel.

The leaked document also mentioned that the electoral threshold "poses no danger to neither Labor nor Meretz."

As part of Saturday's discussions in the Prime Minister's Office, Lapid went as far as to promise a spot on Yesh Atid's list, one for a Meretz representative and one for a Labor candidate.

In addition, he assured the chairwomen they will be given a senior position in the next government if it is formed by Lapid. However, the transportation minister rejected all offers.

Labor determined to run independently

Despite Michaeli's call to focus on the Left's "real opponents," Lapid is heavily mentioned throughout the leaked document, considerably more than opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu.

Labor will also look to highlight the ideological differences between Meretz and Labor, focusing on Meretz's ambiguity regarding its status as a Zionist faction. In addition, Michaeli will attempt to revive Labor's image as a security-first party.



Tags Israel Knesset Labor Meretz Yair Lapid Politics Israel Elections Zehava Gal-On Merav Michaeli Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Parents indicted for raping their daughter for 13 years

Demonstrators gather in Tel Aviv on Sunday in support of a 16-year-old victim of a gang rape in Eilat. August 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by