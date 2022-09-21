The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel's amb. to UN walks out during Iran's Raisi's speech over Holocaust denial

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan walked out during the remarks made by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 17:22

Updated: SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 17:28
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi holds ups photograph of General Qassem Soleimani during his speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 21, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi holds ups photograph of General Qassem Soleimani during his speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS)

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan walked out on Wednesday morning during the remarks made by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan walking out of the United Nations General Assembly opening ceremony due to Iranian President Raisi's Holocaust denial comments (credit: Israeli mission to UN).

What did Erdan do?

He displayed a photograph of his grandmother on Israel's table at the General Assembly, who had been a Holocaust survivor. This, just two days after Raisi said in a speech that further research is needed in order to verify whether or not the Holocaust really happened.

"This is a new moral low for the UN," Erdan said. "A mass murderer who denies the holocaust, gets the UN platform to spread his despicable hatred. Any ambassador who stays in the hall to listen to him should be ashamed."

"This is a new moral low for the UN. A mass murderer who denies the holocaust, gets the UN platform to spread his despicable hatred. Any ambassador who stays in the hall to listen to him should be ashamed."

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan
Israeli Ambassador to the UN walks out after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks at the UN. (credit: COURTESY OF THE ISRAELI MISSION AT UN) Israeli Ambassador to the UN walks out after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks at the UN. (credit: COURTESY OF THE ISRAELI MISSION AT UN)

He continued, "While the Ayatollah regime in Iran oppresses its citizens, murders women who do not cover their heads and finances terrorist attacks around the world, here at the United Nations, which was established to prevent such atrocities, the president of Iran, the murderer and Holocaust denier Raisi, is given a platform to spread his hatred."

He fervently denounced that he be permitted to speak and exited the General Assembly as a sign of protest.



Tags Holocaust Iran United Nations gilad erdan United Nations General Assembly Ebrahim Raisi
