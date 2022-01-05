Israel pushes UNGA to condemn Holocaust denial

Israel is pushing the United Nations General Assembly to condemn Holocaust denial by unanimously supporting a resolution it authored on the matter.

It wants the UNGA to take a stand on Holocaust denial on January 20, the 80th anniversary of the Nazi's Wannsee Conference which approved the extermination of the Jews in concentration camps.

The Israeli resolution "urges all member states to reject without any reservation any denial of the Holocaust as a historical event, in either full or in part, or any activities to this end."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

It asks, "member states and social media companies to take active measures to combat antisemitism and Holocaust denial" through "information and communication technologies" and to facilitate the "reporting of such content."

The draft text also calls on the UN to develop programs to combat Holocaust denial.

Ambassador Gilad Erdan at the UN General Assembly (credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)

Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said that this resolution marked the first time in 17 years the General Assembly was expected to approve an Israeli-authored text.

The last time it did so was in 2005, when the UNGA designated January 27th as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Should a roll call vote be called, Erdan said he believe that the text would receive the support of some 160 out of the 193 UN member states.

Erdan said his office had been working on the initiative for the last year and the text had the support of both the United States and Germany.

Holocaust denial and antisemitism have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and have highlighted the need for such a text, Erdan said.

UNGA resolutions do not have binding powers, but they carry weight as a collective global statement, he explained.

The draft text set out a number of examples of denial when it comes to the genocide of six million Jews during World War II.

This included "intentional efforts to excuse or minimize the impact of the Holocaust" and "gross minimization of the number of the victims of the Holocaust in contradiction to reliable sources."

In, addition, the draft text stated, there is concern about "attempts to blame the Jews for causing their own genocide."

Also of concern, the resolution said, were "statements that cast the Holocaust as a positive historical event" or suggested that the Holocaust "did not go far enough."

Lastly, the resolution spoke against "Attempts to blur the responsibility for the establishment of concentration and death camps devised and operated by Nazi Germany by putting blame on other nations or ethnic groups."