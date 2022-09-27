US, Israel to launch tech strategic dialogue

The US and Israel plan to launch their Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology, starting with an event in Washington on Wednesday.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata, Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, as well as senior officials in the Foreign Ministry, Health Ministry, Defense Ministry and more are expected to take part in the event, a continuation of the “Jerusalem Declaration” signed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and US President Joe Biden when the latter visited Israel in July.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Andrea Palm and Deputy Energy Secretary David Turk will participate as well.

Creating partnerships

Israel and the US plan to create partnerships in critical and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, while working together in areas of global concern such as pandemic preparation, climate change, food security and more.

US president Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, on July 14, 2022. Joe Biden on his first official visit to Israel since becoming US president. (credit: EMIL SALMAN/POOL)

The purpose of the meeting is “to build concrete systems of action to allow for technological improvement between the countries in the short term,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated. “This dialogue puts Israel together with America’s leading strategic partners in the area of technology.”