US: we're not holding IDF criminally accountable for Abu Akleh's death

The Biden administration does not hold the IDF to be criminally accountable for the shooting death of American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on May 11, US State Department spokesman Ned Price clarified during a briefing with reporters in Washington.

"We’ve always been very clear that we’re not looking for criminal accountability," Price said on Tuesday.

The Biden admiration has accepted the conclusions of both the IDF investigation and its own examination conducted by the US Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority (USSC) that her death, likely at the hands of an IDF soldier, was "not an intentional, targeted killing."

"No one knows the IDF’s processes and procedures better than the IDF. And so it is not on us or any other country or entity to say precisely what the IDF or any military or security organization around the world should do." US State Department spokesman Ned Price

"It is important that countries around the world, including Israel, do everything they can to protect civilian life. And of course, reporters, and journalists are civilians; they should never be targeted," said Price.

"The Israeli report similar to the USSC report found no indication of intentionality," he continued. It was the US conclusion, he explained, that Abu Akleh's death "was the tragic result of a gunfight in the context of an Israeli raid in the West Bank."

Palestinian response to US findings

A Palestinian girl protests in support of slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, as US President Joe Biden visits Augusta Victoria Hospital, in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Abu Akleh's family has called without success for the US to allow for an FBI investigation into Shireen's death, as is done in situations where an American citizen is killed under questionable circumstances, noting that to date not formal US criminal probe has been conducted.

The State Department had clarified in July that the USSC review can not be considered a full criminal investigation.

Abu Akleh, a veteran and popular Al Jazeera correspondent was shot in the head while walking with other reporters on the sidelines of a gun battle between the IDF and armed Palestinians in Jenin. She was wearing a flack jacket and helmet, with a sign that clearly marked her press.

"We are continuing to have conversations with our Israeli partners about the imperative, the importance of protecting civilian life, including, of course, the life of reporters and journalists." US State Department spokesman Ned Price

A Palestinian Authority investigation concluded that she had been killed by an IDF soldier who deliberately targeted her. The USSC reviews and the IDF probe concluded that Abu Akleh was likely killed by an IDF soldier and that if this conclusion was correct, that the shooting was accidental.

Price indicated in his briefing that the US had not accepted the PA's conclusion even though it had reviewed the material.

What does Price mean by asking Israel to take accountability?

He explained to reporters that when the US speaks of Israeli accountability in Abu Akleh's death, it has focused on the army's operational procedures when it comes to protecting civilians and journalists in situations of violence.

"When we talk about accountability in this case, we want to see everything – steps put in place to see to it that the possibility that something like this could happen again is profoundly mitigated," Price said.

Price added that, "we are continuing to have conversations with our Israeli partners about the imperative, the importance of protecting civilian life, including, of course, the life of reporters and journalists."

Tension has risen between Israeli and the Biden administration on this issue, with Israel, concerned that the US is interfering in its war on Palestinian terror.

Price said that the US had attempted to walk a fine line between ensuring civilian safety and telling the IDF what to do in military operations.

"We haven’t been prescriptive. No one knows the IDF’s processes and procedures better than the IDF. And so it is not on us or any other country or entity to say precisely what the IDF or any military or security organization around the world should do," Price said.

"It is undeniably true that Israel faces a profound threat. It is a threat that emanates not only from Hamas in Gaza, but it is a threat that emanates from terrorist groups but also lone actors, including lone actors who have recently committed horrific acts of terrorism and violence, actors who emanated from the West Bank. So there is no denying the security threat that Israel faces," Price added.