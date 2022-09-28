NIS 90m proposition to be brought to Knesset for Russian olim

The Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption in conjunction with the Finance Ministry will propose a new emergency plan for the absorption of Russian olim, with an investment of NIS 90 million - to be approved by the cabinet.

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Aliyah and Absorption Minister, Pnina Tamano-Shata, will present a new strategic emergency plan for the absorption of Jews and those entitled to Israel’s Law of Return arriving from Russia.

Due to recent developments in Russia, tens of thousands of aliyah candidates are expected to arrive in Israel in the upcoming months. According to the proposal, until an individual’s eligibility to immigrate according to the Law of Return is clarified, they will temporarily receive all the rights to which immigrants are entitled, including an absorption package and subsistence allowance. These actions are based on the experience of the previous waves of aliyah from Ukraine, during which it was proven that an absolute majority (over 90%) were indeed found to be eligible.

What will be a part of the program's package?

In addition, the program is expected to provide a holistic response in a variety of areas, including housing solutions, integration into employment, health, education and more.

The Finance Ministry will provide NIS 90 million immediately, will monitor the developments and allocate additional resources as needed.

"The State of Israel is a safe and protected home for all the Jews of the world, as well as for the Jews of Russia,” Tamano-Shata said. She added that “we will make sure that all olim from Russia who immigrates under these complex circumstances will receive the holistic package that is appropriate for optimal integration into Israeli society. I congratulate Lieberman for the cooperation and promotion of the program.”

"The State of Israel is making every effort to bring as many immigrants to Israel as possible,” Lieberman added. He said that the Ministry of Finance “will not spare any resources to enable the immigration to Israel of all eligible people who want it and will invest in a high-quality and efficient absorption process.”

Lieberman is the chairman of the Israel Beiteinu party, whose main constituents are olim from Russian-speaking countries. Up until recently, Lieberman hasn’t been very vocal about the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The main problem with bringing masses of olim from Russia is that there are only 7 flights a week from Israel to Moscow and from Moscow to Israel. “Without Prime Minister Yair Lapid approaching Russian President Putin and asking for special permission to bring more flights - nothing will change,” an official from the Jewish Agency told The Jerusalem Post.