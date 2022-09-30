The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu back down to 59, new poll finds

Ayelet Shaked remains far below electoral threshold.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 01:04
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU attends a conference in Jerusalem, last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU attends a conference in Jerusalem, last week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

If the election were held today, the Netanyahu bloc would receive 59 seats, down one from an identical poll held one week ago, a new poll by Panel Politics for Maariv found. The Lapid bloc would receive 57, one more than last week, and Hadash-Ta'al would win the last four seats.

The Likud lost two seats and would win 31, one each at the expense of both Religious Zionism Party and National Unity, which would both receive 13 instead of last week's 12, the poll found.

Yisrael Beytenu also gained a seat and would win six, at the expense of Labor, which would win five, the poll found.

Numbers compared to last week's poll

The other numbers remained the same as last week – Yesh Atid 24, Shas eight, United Torah Judaism seven, Meretz five, Ra'am four and Hadash-Ta'al four, the poll found.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was given flowers after annoucing a joint run with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel as the Zionist Spirit party on July 27, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was given flowers after annoucing a joint run with Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel as the Zionist Spirit party on July 27, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Habayit Hayehudi led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked would win just 1.9% of the general vote, down from 2% last week, and would not pass the electoral threshold. Balad gained from 1.2% to 1.6%, the poll also found.



