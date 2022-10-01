Female IDF fighters arrest 3 suspects trying to break into military base

Three people were arrested on suspicion of breaking into a military base in the Golan Heights on Saturday, an Israel Police spokesperson said on Saturday afternoon. They will be brought to the Magistrate's Court in Kiryat Shmona on Sunday with a request to extend their detention.

Initially, a report was received by the police about a break-in at the base, and IDF troops arrested two suspects inside the base and another suspect who was waiting outside in a car.

The suspects were handed over to the police to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Police said that the three suspects, including a Palestinian from Hebron, a resident of East Jerusalem and a foreign worker from Thailand who lives in Jerusalem, were taken for questioning.

"In the morning we identified two suspects in the Keren base area that we were protecting. Together with my female fighters, we attempted to make contact and started an arrest procedure that ended with us loading our weapons. We caught the suspects and searched the area," Sg. Roni Gorodanchik, who commanded the force, said.

"The Israeli police, who quickly arrived at the base, arrested the suspects and took them in for further investigation. I am proud of the fighters, the fighters and the commanders who were with me, we managed to thwart a break-in to the base and help in the fight against crime and the theft of military equipment," Gorodanchik said.