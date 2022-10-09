The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Sukkot at the president's house: Climbing walls, shows and games

Activities at the sukkah will focus on Israeli agriculture from the past to the future and every visitor will receive a personal souvenir.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 9, 2022 06:49
President Isaac Herzog sets up a sukkah at the President's Residence (photo credit: PRESIDENT'S RESIDENCE)
President Isaac Herzog sets up a sukkah at the President's Residence
(photo credit: PRESIDENT'S RESIDENCE)

Israelis will enjoy a huge climbing wall, an interactive show, a graffiti wall and a Chutes and Ladders game at the president's residence during the Sukkot holiday.

On Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal will invite the people of Israel into their sukkah for the first time in their term. The sukkah, organized in cooperation with the Agriculture Ministry, will symbolize "Israeli growth."

The president and his wife will also be around to greet visitors and wish them a happy holiday.

The president and his wife will also be around to greet visitors and wish them a happy holiday.

The sukkah will be decorated with a display of the various branches of agriculture in Israel, including fruits, vegetables and flowers.

A young man holds up a giant etrog at a Sukkot market in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) A young man holds up a giant etrog at a Sukkot market in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Meet past presidents of Israel

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a special meeting with Israel's first president Chaim Weizmann and Ephraim Katzir, the country's fourth president, and hear stories about past presidents.

The sukkah will also present the achievements of Israeli agriculture, from its first stages to futuristic innovations. A huge climbing wall representing the future of Israeli agriculture will be set up in the garden, alongside a special graffiti wall and distorted mirrors explaining food security.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a large game of chutes and ladders describing the history of Israel's presidential residence.

Two shows about the climate crisis will also be presented at the event, including an interactive show combining technology and special decorations.

A 3D illusion wall about agriculture will also be set up for visitors to take pictures at.



Tags Sukkot isaac herzog president
