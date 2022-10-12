Jerusalem march to kick off on Thursday, here's what you should know

The Israeli Police are preparing for the Jerusalem march that will take place on Thursday, and have provided recommendations to the public and notifications about changes in traffic arrangements.

The Jerusalem District of the Israel Police has completed its preparation for the Jerusalem March organized by the Jerusalem Municipality, which will take place at noon.

The operational preparation under the command of the commander of the Jerusalem District, Superintendent Doron Turjeman, will include the deployment of hundreds of police officers, security forces and volunteers throughout the city, with an emphasis on the axis of the march and the streets adjacent to it, with the aim of providing an optimal response to each scenario.

"The police will act to maintain security and order, secure the marchers and block and direct traffic in accordance with the march's axes and progress," the police said in a statement.

During the main celebratory march, which is expected to leave at around 15:00 from Ben Zvi - Bezalel Street adjacent to Saker park and is expected to end at the "first station," several roads throughout the city will be closed to traffic from 13:30 to 18:00.

Which streets will the march affect?

The following roads will be closed during the march: Ben Zvi (in the section between Agrippas and Rupin Junction), Bezalel, Ben Yehuda, Shmuel Hanagid, Bari, King George, Agron, Hillel, Ben Sira, King David and David Ramez.

Sderot Rabin will be closed to traffic from Zusman toward Ben Zvi Street.

Changes in traffic arrangements are also expected in the streets leading to and tangential to these axes, traffic lanes that will be closed will be opened gradually according to the progress of the march and its end in the evening.

"Drivers and march participants are asked to obey the police officer's instructions and be patient," the police said in a statement.