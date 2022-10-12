The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jerusalem march to kick off on Thursday, here's what you should know

During the main celebratory march, several roads throughout the city will be closed to traffic from 13:30 to 18:00.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 18:46
A general view of the Old City and Walls of Jerusalem taken with a drone on March 22, 2020. (photo credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)
A general view of the Old City and Walls of Jerusalem taken with a drone on March 22, 2020.
(photo credit: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS)

The Israeli Police are preparing for the Jerusalem march that will take place on Thursday, and have provided recommendations to the public and notifications about changes in traffic arrangements.

The Jerusalem District of the Israel Police has completed its preparation for the Jerusalem March organized by the Jerusalem Municipality, which will take place at noon.

The operational preparation under the command of the commander of the Jerusalem District, Superintendent Doron Turjeman, will include the deployment of hundreds of police officers, security forces and volunteers throughout the city, with an emphasis on the axis of the march and the streets adjacent to it, with the aim of providing an optimal response to each scenario.

"The police will act to maintain security and order, secure the marchers and block and direct traffic in accordance with the march's axes and progress," the police said in a statement.

During the main celebratory march, which is expected to leave at around 15:00 from Ben Zvi - Bezalel Street adjacent to Saker park and is expected to end at the "first station," several roads throughout the city will be closed to traffic from 13:30 to 18:00.

Which streets will the march affect?

The following roads will be closed during the march: Ben Zvi (in the section between Agrippas and Rupin Junction), Bezalel, Ben Yehuda, Shmuel Hanagid, Bari, King George, Agron, Hillel, Ben Sira, King David and David Ramez.

Sderot Rabin will be closed to traffic from Zusman toward Ben Zvi Street.

Changes in traffic arrangements are also expected in the streets leading to and tangential to these axes, traffic lanes that will be closed will be opened gradually according to the progress of the march and its end in the evening.

"Drivers and march participants are asked to obey the police officer's instructions and be patient," the police said in a statement.

"Drivers and march participants are asked to obey the police officer's instructions and be patient."

Police statement


Tags Jerusalem police jerusalem municipality traffic roads
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
5

What is Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo, can it cause nuclear tsunamis?

A mushroom cloud is seen caused by a nuclear bomb in this illustration.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by