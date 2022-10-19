The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US marines finish testing Iron Dome interceptors

The experiment included a series of three test carried out over the course of a year. The system successfully intercepted a variety of targets. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 19, 2022 15:54

Updated: OCTOBER 19, 2022 15:58
IRON DOME missile takes off near Ashkelon, as rockets are launched in the background from the Gaza Strip toward Israel (photo credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
IRON DOME missile takes off near Ashkelon, as rockets are launched in the background from the Gaza Strip toward Israel
(photo credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The United States Marine Corps has recently completed a series of interception tests on an air defense system using Israel's Tamir Interceptor, according to Israel's Ministry of Defense. 

 

The tests took place at the White Sands test field in New Mexico, USA. 

The Tamir Interceptor is capable of intercepting cruise missiles, drones and a variety of rockets, shells, and guided mortars. 



