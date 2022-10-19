US marines finish testing Iron Dome interceptors

The United States Marine Corps has recently completed a series of interception tests on an air defense system using Israel's Tamir Interceptor, according to Israel's Ministry of Defense.

The experiment included a series of three tests carried out over the course of a year. The system successfully intercepted a variety of targets.

The tests took place at the White Sands test field in New Mexico, USA.

The Tamir Interceptor is capable of intercepting cruise missiles, drones and a variety of rockets, shells, and guided mortars.