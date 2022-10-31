The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
IDF General Amir Baram assumes Deputy Chief of Staff position

Baram will replace Herzi Halevi, who will be promoted to the position of IDF Chief of Staff amid Aviv Kohavi's retirement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 23:51

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 00:00
Incoming IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram gives remarks at his inauguration ceremony, October 31, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
Incoming IDF Deputy Chief of Staff Amir Baram gives remarks at his inauguration ceremony, October 31, 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)

IDF Major General Amir Baram assumed his new position as Deputy Chief of General Staff on Monday, an IDF spokesman announced.

Baram was inaugurated at Camp Rabin in a ceremony attended by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and retiring IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

“The position of Deputy Chief of Staff is a very significant position - Major General Amir Baram has all the necessary experience and all the depth and knowledge to succeed in it, and I am sure that this will be the case,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at Baram’s inauguration.

Baram replaces Major General Hertzi Halevi, who will become the IDF's newest Chief of Staff – replacing Aviv Kohavi. Both Kohavi and Halevi recommended Baram to assume the Deputy Chief of Staff position, leading Gantz to announce last Monday that Baram would be selected for the position.  

Amir Baram stands with Aviv Kohavi and incoming Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, October 31st, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Amir Baram stands with Aviv Kohavi and incoming Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, October 31st, 2022. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

“Amir, you complete every role with distinction… and it was only natural that you would end up in this role. Your operational experience, command experience and management style indicate that you will do an exemplary job,” Kohavi said during the ceremony. 

Amir Baram’s newest position

Born in 1969, Baram enlisted in the Paratroopers Brigade in 1988 and served in a number of command positions including as commander of the elite Maglan commando unit and the Paratroopers Brigade. Now only below the Chief of Staff, Baram will be tasked with utilizing his expertise in his new, significant role.

“The job of defending the State of Israel was and remains a difficult and demanding job."

-Amir Baram, IDF Deputy Chief of Staff

“The job of defending the State of Israel was and remains a difficult and demanding job. It is made possible thanks to the resilience and strength of the IDF - an army whose secret weapon is the people,” Baram said in his remarks.

Defense Minister Gantz also said that Baram was “thorough and of high quality” in his remarks last week when Baram’s appointment was announced. “He has led significant and successful operations in the northern arena in recent years, and has all the qualities required to fulfill the mission and serve as the deputy chief of staff.”

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



