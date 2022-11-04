The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

On This Day in 1995: Yitzhak Rabin assassinated by Jewish extremist Yigal Amir

Rabin, a former prime minister, IDF chief of staff and Israeli war hero, was assassinated during a pro-Oslo Accords rally in Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 17:55
A memorial ceremony for former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, November 7, 2019 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
A memorial ceremony for former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Rabin Square, Tel Aviv, November 7, 2019
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

November 4 marks the 27th anniversary of the assassination of then-prime minister of Israel, Yitzhak Rabin, at the end of a pro-Oslo Accords rally in Tel Aviv.

Shortly after the rally at Tel Aviv's Kings of Israel Square, later posthumously named after Rabin, Israeli right-wing extremist Yigal Amir shot the former prime minister three times, hitting Rabin twice as he was entering his vehicle.

Amir was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of the former prime minister and was later sentenced to an additional eight years for injuring Rabin's bodyguard, who was hit by Amir's third shot.

Rabin, born in 1922 in Jerusalem, was Israel's fifth prime minister, first serving from 1974-1977 and from 1992 until his November 1995 assassination.

Rabin was, among a long list of other military and political titles, a commander of the Palmach elite forces during the 1948 Israeli War of Independence, an IDF chief of staff and defense minister.

Merav Michaeli: Rabin's legacy is Labor's 'mission'

In a move seen by some as controversial and politically motivated, this year the Labor party, headed by Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, moved the annual rally in memory of its former leader to October 29, three days before the Israeli election.

"A great and brave Israeli leader who led Israel to great achievements and peace - was called here, by many people, a traitor. Here they shouted 'death to Rabin'," Michaeli said in her speech at the rally, held in Jerusalem's Zion Square.

Merav Michaeli speaks at a memorial ceremony for late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, organized by the Labor party, at Zion Square in Jerusalem October 29, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Merav Michaeli speaks at a memorial ceremony for late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, organized by the Labor party, at Zion Square in Jerusalem October 29, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

On Friday, Michaeli released what was only her second statement since her bloc lost to Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu's majority bloc, losing three Knesset seats as sister party Meretz failed to cross the electoral threshold.

In the statement commemorating Rabin's assassination, the transportation minister said that "Rabin's legacy is our mission: To battle against the [future] coalition that will steamroll the rule of law, justice and ethics."

She added that Rabin "was murdered as part of an inciting, violent campaign of messianism, nationalism and darkness...the election was won by violence, messianism and nationalism.

"We must fight together alongside our partners to preserve the rule of law and the judicial system's independence," amongst "other backtracking in the works by [Otzma Yehudit head Itamar] Ben-Gvir."

Ben-Gvir, a former member of the Israeli terrorist group Kach, or Kahane Movement, threatened to kill Rabin several times in his youth. Two weeks before Rabin's assassination, Ben-Gvir said "we got to his car and we'll get to him too" after stealing an ornament from Rabin's car.

Yitzhak Rabin Memorial Day

Rabin's assassination is commemorated as a national memorial day across Israel. 

A Knesset bill was passed in 1997, two years after his killing, to create the Yitzhak Rabin Memorial Day, held on Heshvan 12, the Hebrew calendar date of the former prime minister's assassination.

It is marked by all Israeli state establishments and institutions, with an annual memorial service held at his grave on Mount Herzl.



Tags Israel Labor Yitzhak Rabin Politics assassination Merav Michaeli itamar ben-gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by