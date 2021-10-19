“Netanyahu ashamed to attend Rabin memorial ceremony; he led the gangs."

Leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu saw criticism on Monday morning after announcing he was not going to attend the memorial ceremony of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin z”l in Har Herzl in Jerusalem.

Shimon Shabas, who served as director-general of the Prime Minister's Office under the late Yitzhak Rabin, condemned Netanyahu on a 103 FM radio show and said, “Netanyahu has a big part in this story, he stood at the head of the gangs.

“Netanyahu was prime minister, and shame that he was,” raged Shabas. “He is ashamed to attend because he knows that the public who will be there abhors his actions back then, 26 years ago.”

Meretz reacted to Netanyahu’s no-show and said that “boycotting a national commemoration of a murder by the head of the opposition is another step in the incitement and erasing efforts, a distortion of history and an attempt to shed responsibility. Whoever does not see importance in remembering doesn’t want to prevent the next murder.”



Source close to @netanyahu on skipping graveside #Rabin memorial: Such events have consistently been used as an excuse for unrestrained attacks on him, the Likud and the Right. October 18, 2021

A source close to the former prime minister was quoted as saying, "Such events have consistently been used as an excuse for unrestrained attacks on him, the Likud and the Right."

The interview continued with Shabas claiming that “when Netanyahu says Bennett is an illegitimate prime minister , that is a very dangerous statement. Some may interpret it as a lease for harm and violence that ends with a gun. I don’t rule out a political murder happening again.”

Former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was murdered by Yigal Amir in 1995 in Tel Aviv, during a peace rally. Netanyahu, at the time head of the opposition and leader of the Likud, was a fierce opposer of Rabin and his party’s attempts to negotiate with the Palestinians on the Oslo Accords.

“He never apologized or asked for forgiveness,” Shabas said. “History won't forgive and won't forget.”