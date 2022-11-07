Otzma Yehudit activist attacked by haredi extremists on Election Day

An Otzma Yehudit activist was attacked on Election Day last Tuesday by haredi (ultra-Orthodox) extremists in Beit Shemesh.

The attackers hurled stones at the activist, who was driving a car that flew the Israeli flag along with a banner that featured a female likeness. Her children were in the backseat when the stones caused the rear window glass to shatter.

However, they were thankfully able to escape unharmed. The victim, Yael Wolff, shared that she filed a complaint to Israel Police but no one had been arrested in connection to the incident, as of Sunday night.

Otzma activists blasts police for haredi lawlessness

"I am not the only one who is being attacked," Wolff told Walla!, "It's only getting worse and worse."

MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party visits in Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar, northern Israel, October 6, 2022. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Furthermore, Wolff claims that police brushed off her complaint, stating that she was asked as to "why would she take that street," in a haredi area of Beit Shemesh that is infamously "problematic," she explained.

"I think police is scared of arresting them," she claimed.

Israel Police responded to the report, saying that "we take every violent incident seriously and this is our method regarding several incidents which have occurred lately.

"These investigations are currently ongoing along with a wide range of measures that have been taken to locate suspects and bring them to justice."