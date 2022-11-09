The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Bedouin teen rapes young Israeli girl, sentenced to five years in prison

The Beersheba Mayor attacked the court for what he called a "loose sentence" given to the teen Bedouin rapist.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 18:13

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 18:19
Police at the scene where an armed suspect was killed after firing at police special forces who were operating in Rahat, southern Israel, March 15, 2022 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Police at the scene where an armed suspect was killed after firing at police special forces who were operating in Rahat, southern Israel, March 15, 2022
(photo credit: FLASH90)

A 17-year-old Bedouin resident of the Negev was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday by the Beersheba Juvenile Court for raping a 10-year-old Israeli child.

According to the charges, the suspect broke into the young Israeli's home and proceeded to sexually assault the girl. He was also found guilty of theft.

The rape occurred after the suspect arrived in the middle night with two others at the home, in a southern Israeli town, looking to steal valuables from the house. 

As per the Beersheba court, the accused suspect entered the 10-year-old's room while looking for valuable items and sat on her bed, before sexually abusing the girl, whose scream scared the criminals off. The men stole around NIS 50 in cash and toys from the child's room.

View of the Beduin city of Hura in the Negev Desert, south of Beersheba, on August 27, 2015. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) View of the Beduin city of Hura in the Negev Desert, south of Beersheba, on August 27, 2015. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

The suspect confessed and plead guilty to his crimes as part of a plea deal agreement that saw him receive only five years in prison instead of the seven requested by the prosecution.

Beersheba mayor: This is Israel's wake-up call

Beersheba Mayor Rubik Danilovich attacked the court for what he called a "loose sentence" in a Wednesday interview given to Channel 12.

"The State of Israel lost its way," the mayor lamented. "These loose sentences only invite more and more disturbing incidents...this is Israel's wake-up call," Danilovich said.

"In any other culture, this person would not be able to leave his house alive, but here...this is how a society crumbles." 



