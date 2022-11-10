The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Nides: US will push back against Israeli annexation attempts

Nides’s comments come as Smotrich demanded that Israeli settlements be governed by the relevant ministries rather than the IDF.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 09:34
US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022
US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, September 12, 2022
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The US will fight any Israeli attempts to annex parts of the West Bank, US Ambassador Tom Nides warned as the Religious Zionist Party has demanded steps in that direction in coalition talks.

"We will push back against any attempt at annexation,” Nides told Kan Bet. “We don't support annexation. It's not just us; it's most countries."

Nides’s comments come as Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich demanded that Israeli settlements be governed by the relevant ministries, rather than the IDF’s Civil Administration, as part of the next coalition agreement.

Moving the authority over settlements from the military to the regular government would be akin to extending Israel’s sovereignty to those parts of the West Bank, a step towards annexation.

As for reports that the Biden administration plans to snub Itamar Ben-Gvir, the far-right Religious Zionist MK likely to become a minister in the next Israeli cabinet, Nides said: “I’m not going to make draconian statements that I’m not going to talk to anyone Left or Right.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides visited the Allenby Crossing on early Wednesday, to hear an update on the pilot program which has seen the crossing remain open 24 hours a day, November 9, 2022

“We’ll see who gets into which positions and what positions they take,” the ambassador said. “We want to see, rhetorically, what they say and how they act…At this point, the government isn’t even formed…Then, we’ll determine what conversations can take place.”

Nides said he wants to have a strong and close relationship with the new government and presumptive prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This is a country that is a democracy, that elected its government and I intend to work with them,” Nides stated.

However, the ambassador added, the US will “stand up for the things that we believe in...We are a very, very strong ally to the State of Israel but there are times where we will articulate what we believe and what our differences are.”

Allenby Crossing 'good for Palestinians'

Nides also praised the Israeli pilot to open the Allenby Border Crossing 24 hours a day, saying that it’s “good for the Palestinian people and it’s good for the Israelis.”

He expressed hope that the next government will continue to advance projects to help the Palestinians’ quality of life, such as allowing 4G Internet.

The Allenby Crossing between Israel and Jordan opened to passenger traffic 24 hours a day on Sunday morning and will continue until Friday afternoon on a pilot program that is a step towards fulfilling a promise the Israeli government made to US President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel in July.

Israeli soldiers stand near the entrance to Allenby Bridge, a crossing point between Jordan and the West Bank, March 10, 2014.

Israel repeatedly postponed the date on which it would open the Allenby crossing allowing West Bank Palestinians to travel abroad through Jordan, which was set for September, then pushed off until after the Jewish holidays to mid-October.

Most Palestinians in the West Bank are barred from traveling abroad through Ben Gurion Airport. They exit the West Bank through the Allenby Crossing and fly abroad from the airport in Amman.

The crossing was previously open from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.



