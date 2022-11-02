US Amb. Nides: Too early to speculate on next coalition

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides welcomed the high turnout for the recent Knesset elections, stressing that it is still too early to speculate on the exact composition of the next coalition.

"I am pleased to see such strong voter turnout for the Knesset election. It is too early to speculate on the exact composition of the next governing coalition until all the votes are counted," tweeted Nides. "I look forward to continuing to work with the Israeli government on our shared interests and values."