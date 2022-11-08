The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Smotrich demands Israeli settlements be governed by relevant ministries

Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria are under military government. Bezalel Smotrich seeks to dismantle the Civil Administration entirely.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 15:48
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich demanded that Israeli settlements be governed by the relevant ministries, rather than the IDF’s Civil Administration, as part of coalition negotiations with presumptive next prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In meetings with the leaders of parties in the right-wing bloc this week, Netanyahu attempted to reach a slimmed-down coalition agreement on cabinet portfolios and for policy aims to be worked out after the government is sworn in. The party leaders have thus far rejected that offer, and the changes in the West Bank are among Smotrich’s policy demands.

What does he want to change?

Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria are under military government, with the IDF’s Civil Administration signing orders to apply most of the same laws to them as sovereign Israel. Smotrich seeks to dismantle the Civil Administration entirely.

Moving the authority over settlements from the military to the regular government would be akin to extending Israel’s sovereignty to those parts of the West Bank, a step towards annexation.

Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a rally against the Israeli government in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2021. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a rally against the Israeli government in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2021. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Smotrich’s spokesman confirmed the demand, which was first reported in Israel Hayom, saying that “the Right won the trust of the voters and expects its representatives to keep their promises. Religious Zionism will float these topics in the negotiations rooms and will certainly demand that the Right rule and keep its word and promises to the public.”

“The citizens of Israel have long known the depth of Smotrich’s ideology,” the spokesman stated. “The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party has transparently made his opinions and his plans accessible to the citizens of Israel for years.”

Smotrich has submitted bills to cancel the Civil Administration several times. In the bills’ explanatory portions, he wrote that it is managed in an “ad hoc” fashion with civil and military elements that have “led to many failures in efficiency and services given to the population living in Judea and Samaria.”

The Religious Zionist Party leader also seeks to change the process of authorizing construction in Judea and Samaria, which requires the prime minister and defense minister to approve plans at two different stages. Smotrich would like the leadership to only have to authorize the plan once, to avoid the situation that often arose in which there are repeat international condemnations for the same project.

Smotrich is expected to be a cabinet minister in the new government and has asked for the finance ministry, while Netanyahu has reportedly offered him the education ministry.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu IDF Settlements West Bank judea and samaria Bezalel Smotrich Religious Zionist Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by