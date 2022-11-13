The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

German event comparing Holocaust to 'Nakba' cancelled after Yad Vashem intervenes

The planned panel faced stark criticism from the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Jewish organizations.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 03:16

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 03:18
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold boards during a rally marking Nakba Day, outside Tel Aviv University (photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold boards during a rally marking Nakba Day, outside Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)

The chairman of Yad Vashem, Dani Dayan, announced on Friday that the German state-funded Goethe Institut pulled the plug on a slated Sunday event in Tel Aviv that compares the Holocaust with the Palestinian Nakba.

Nakba, or “catastrophe,” is the term Palestinians use for their defeat at the hands of Israeli forces during the 1948 Independence War.

Dayan wrote on Twitter: “Earlier today, I spoke at length with the Chairman of the Board of the worldwide Goethe Institute Mr. Johannes Ebert. At the end of our in-depth conversation, Mr. Ebert assured me that the event will not take place. Wise decision.”

When The Jerusalem Post confronted the Goethe Institute on Monday, Jessica Kraatz Magri, a spokeswoman for Goethe, told the Post that the organization “postponed the event” until Sunday and provided an updated link to the discussion.

Frankfurt am Main Synagogue burning during Kristallnacht (credit: CENTER FOR JEWISH HISTORY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Frankfurt am Main Synagogue burning during Kristallnacht (credit: CENTER FOR JEWISH HISTORY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Foreign Ministry, Jewish and Zionist organizations express outrage at planned panel

Following a hailstorm of criticism on Wednesday about the Goethe Institute in Tel Aviv hosting the event sponsored by the radical left-wing German political party foundation Rosa Luxemburg as Jews around the world commemorated the Kristallnacht pogrom, Goethe continued to stick with its postponement.  

The Foreign Ministry expressed "shock and disgust" after the event was announced, calling it "blatant contempt of the Holocaust" and a "cynical and manipulative intent to create a connection whose entire purpose is to defame Israel." The ministry called on all parties involved to cancel the event.

Dayan wrote prior to the event that “The event planned by the German cultural institute @goetheinstitut in Israel constitutes intolerable distortion of the Holocaust. Holding it on the anniversary of the November Pogrom(“Kristallnacht”) is unforgivable.”

Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, told 103FM Radio that the event is “an attempt to make an inappropriate comparison at the expense of Holocaust survivors.” He added that “If it wasn’t ironic it would be tragic. This must not become an accepted discourse under the pretense of ‘holding a civilized discussion.’ It’s not.”

In 2020, the Los Angeles-based Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center included the Goethe Institute on lists of top ten worst outbreaks of antisemitism for the Goethe Institute’s efforts to “re-legitimize antisemitic BDS” against Israel. BDS is an abbreviation for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting the Jewish state.  

Alrun Kaune-Nüßlein, the director of political communication for the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation,  told  the Post that “We try to enable a debate between different democratic and emancipatory positions, as it corresponds to the tasks of an institution for social analysis and political education. As a left-wing institution in and from Germany, dealing with the numerous Nazi mass crimes and in particular the murder of six million Jews is central to us. Relativizing the Shoah is unacceptable for the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation.”

She continued that “We regret that the date of the event caused irritation. We are therefore postponing the event to November 13, 2022.”

The Rosa Luxemburg Foundation is the think tank for The Left party in the German Bundestag. The German Left party has over the years allegedly engaged in antisemitic speech against Israel in the Bundestag. 

The Left party has a long track record of aligning itself with jihadi terrorist entities and BDS groups against Israel. Two former MPs of Germany's “post-communist” the Left party, Inge Höger and Annette Groth, were on the Mavi Marmara in 2010. They sought to break Israel’s legal naval blockade of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The EU and the US classify Hamas a foreign terrorist organization.

The Left party has had MPs who are on the advisory board of the German-Palestinian Society, an organization that calls for the boycott of Israel and promotes the destruction of the Jewish state. 

Journalist at center of panel has faced criticism for anti-Israel views

At the now-cancelled event, journalist Charlotte Wiedemann, Bashir Bashir, associate professor of Political Theory at the Open University of Israel, Amos Goldberg, associate professor of Holocaust History and Director of the Research Institute for Contemporary Judaism at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Inge Gunther, a journalist covering Israeli and Palestinian affairs, were set to discuss Wiedemann's book "Grasping the Pain of the Others."

Wiedemann has faced criticism for her attacks on Israel’s existence. She wrote in the left-wing German daily newspaper taz: “There is no need to agree on the extent to which the founding of the state of Israel was also an act of settler colonialism.”

The left-wing weekly and pro-Israel weekly paper, Jungle World, criticized Wiedemann for her pro-Iran regime views. Writing for the Jungle World, Danyal Casar said “Charlotte Wiedemann can nowhere see such an opposition in the taz.”Widemann wrote that there is no opposition"which could take responsibility in Tehran if the current system implodes.”

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Holocaust Nakba Palestinians germany kristallnacht
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
4

Antisemitic book from Kyrie Irving scandal a bestseller on Amazon, Apple

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center.
5

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by