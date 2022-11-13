The chairman of Yad Vashem, Dani Dayan, announced on Friday that the German state-funded Goethe Institut pulled the plug on a slated Sunday event in Tel Aviv that compares the Holocaust with the Palestinian Nakba.

Nakba, or “catastrophe,” is the term Palestinians use for their defeat at the hands of Israeli forces during the 1948 Independence War.

Dayan wrote on Twitter: “Earlier today, I spoke at length with the Chairman of the Board of the worldwide Goethe Institute Mr. Johannes Ebert. At the end of our in-depth conversation, Mr. Ebert assured me that the event will not take place. Wise decision.”

When The Jerusalem Post confronted the Goethe Institute on Monday, Jessica Kraatz Magri, a spokeswoman for Goethe, told the Post that the organization “postponed the event” until Sunday and provided an updated link to the discussion.

Foreign Ministry, Jewish and Zionist organizations express outrage at planned panel

Following a hailstorm of criticism on Wednesday about the Goethe Institute in Tel Aviv hosting the event sponsored by the radical left-wing German political party foundation Rosa Luxemburg as Jews around the world commemorated the Kristallnacht pogrom, Goethe continued to stick with its postponement.

The Foreign Ministry expressed "shock and disgust" after the event was announced, calling it "blatant contempt of the Holocaust" and a "cynical and manipulative intent to create a connection whose entire purpose is to defame Israel." The ministry called on all parties involved to cancel the event.

Dayan wrote prior to the event that “The event planned by the German cultural institute @goetheinstitut in Israel constitutes intolerable distortion of the Holocaust. Holding it on the anniversary of the November Pogrom(“Kristallnacht”) is unforgivable.”

Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, told 103FM Radio that the event is “an attempt to make an inappropriate comparison at the expense of Holocaust survivors.” He added that “If it wasn’t ironic it would be tragic. This must not become an accepted discourse under the pretense of ‘holding a civilized discussion.’ It’s not.”

In 2020, the Los Angeles-based Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center included the Goethe Institute on lists of top ten worst outbreaks of antisemitism for the Goethe Institute’s efforts to “re-legitimize antisemitic BDS” against Israel. BDS is an abbreviation for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign targeting the Jewish state.

Alrun Kaune-Nüßlein, the director of political communication for the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, told the Post that “We try to enable a debate between different democratic and emancipatory positions, as it corresponds to the tasks of an institution for social analysis and political education. As a left-wing institution in and from Germany, dealing with the numerous Nazi mass crimes and in particular the murder of six million Jews is central to us. Relativizing the Shoah is unacceptable for the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation.”

She continued that “We regret that the date of the event caused irritation. We are therefore postponing the event to November 13, 2022.”

The Rosa Luxemburg Foundation is the think tank for The Left party in the German Bundestag. The German Left party has over the years allegedly engaged in antisemitic speech against Israel in the Bundestag.

The Left party has a long track record of aligning itself with jihadi terrorist entities and BDS groups against Israel. Two former MPs of Germany's “post-communist” the Left party, Inge Höger and Annette Groth, were on the Mavi Marmara in 2010. They sought to break Israel’s legal naval blockade of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. The EU and the US classify Hamas a foreign terrorist organization.

The Left party has had MPs who are on the advisory board of the German-Palestinian Society, an organization that calls for the boycott of Israel and promotes the destruction of the Jewish state.

Journalist at center of panel has faced criticism for anti-Israel views

At the now-cancelled event, journalist Charlotte Wiedemann, Bashir Bashir, associate professor of Political Theory at the Open University of Israel, Amos Goldberg, associate professor of Holocaust History and Director of the Research Institute for Contemporary Judaism at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and Inge Gunther, a journalist covering Israeli and Palestinian affairs, were set to discuss Wiedemann's book "Grasping the Pain of the Others."

Wiedemann has faced criticism for her attacks on Israel’s existence. She wrote in the left-wing German daily newspaper taz: “There is no need to agree on the extent to which the founding of the state of Israel was also an act of settler colonialism.”

The left-wing weekly and pro-Israel weekly paper, Jungle World, criticized Wiedemann for her pro-Iran regime views. Writing for the Jungle World, Danyal Casar said “Charlotte Wiedemann can nowhere see such an opposition in the taz.”Widemann wrote that there is no opposition"which could take responsibility in Tehran if the current system implodes.”

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.