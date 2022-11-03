The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections 2022

Michaeli blames Lapid for defeat, drawing criticism

Labor won only four seats in the new government with its sister party Meretz falling below the threshold.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 19:44
Head of the Labour party and Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli gives a statment to the media following the results of the Knesset elections in Tel Aviv, on November 3, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Head of the Labour party and Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli gives a statment to the media following the results of the Knesset elections in Tel Aviv, on November 3, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid is responsible for Meretz's failure to cross the electoral threshold and for losing the election to Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu, Transportation Minister and Labor party leader Merav Michaeli said on Thursday evening at a press conference.

The speech was Michaeli's first public appearance after cancelling a post-election Labor Party event scheduled for Tuesday night.

"There was a battle here and it was not managed well. The person who should have managed did it badly," she said.

"The central party in the bloc ran an irresponsible campaign that called for strengthening the biggest party. This is what brought down and eliminated Meretz. This is what almost destroyed the Labor Party as well. Lapid was interviewed two days before the elections and said that the Labor Party has no right to exist, essentially attempting to erase it," she said.

What made this "cynical campaign" worse was the fact that "everyone" knows that the size of the party does not decide [the election], but the size of the bloc, Michaeli argued.

Israeli Prime Minister and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid addresses his supporters from the stage at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel November 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS) Israeli Prime Minister and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid addresses his supporters from the stage at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel November 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Even if Meretz and Labor had merged, Netanyahu would still have a government, she noted.

"Each of us had a role in this battle, my role was to protect the Labor Party and I did it, unfortunately with a lower result than last time."

Merav Michaeli 

Labor will consider holding an early primary election, Michaeli said.

Despite requests from both Lapid and Meretz leader Zehava Galon, Michaeli was the one who refused to consider a merger between the two parties. Her refusal to take responsibility drew criticism, including from her own party.

"Leaders make mistakes. A leader should know how to take responsibility and not blame others," Labor number seven Yaya Fink wrote on Twitter.

"Admittedly I'm only seventh on the list, but if it is not being said then I'll say it: we made a mistake in not saving Meretz, and I'm sorry for that," he wrote.

Most of the criticism came from Lapid's Yesh Atid

"Being a strong woman means owning up to your mistakes," Energy Minister Karin Elharrar wrote on Twitter.

Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak added, "We need to explain to Merav Michaeli what elections are (and we have not forgotten her arrogant refusal not to unite with Meretz). In an election, voters either vote for you or don't vote for you, depending on their point of view. Yesh Atid did not work against her. We acted against the Netanyahu bloc. The voters voted for Yesh Atid because they identify with Yesh Atid. Michaeli should respect them and take responsibility."

 



Tags Labor Meretz Yair Lapid Merav Michaeli Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
4

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
5

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by