Michaeli blames Lapid for defeat, drawing criticism

Prime Minister Yair Lapid is responsible for Meretz's failure to cross the electoral threshold and for losing the election to Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu, Transportation Minister and Labor party leader Merav Michaeli said on Thursday evening at a press conference.

The speech was Michaeli's first public appearance after cancelling a post-election Labor Party event scheduled for Tuesday night.

"There was a battle here and it was not managed well. The person who should have managed did it badly," she said.

"The central party in the bloc ran an irresponsible campaign that called for strengthening the biggest party. This is what brought down and eliminated Meretz. This is what almost destroyed the Labor Party as well. Lapid was interviewed two days before the elections and said that the Labor Party has no right to exist, essentially attempting to erase it," she said.

What made this "cynical campaign" worse was the fact that "everyone" knows that the size of the party does not decide [the election], but the size of the bloc, Michaeli argued.

Israeli Prime Minister and Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid addresses his supporters from the stage at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel November 2, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Even if Meretz and Labor had merged, Netanyahu would still have a government, she noted.

"Each of us had a role in this battle, my role was to protect the Labor Party and I did it, unfortunately with a lower result than last time." Merav Michaeli

Labor will consider holding an early primary election, Michaeli said.

Despite requests from both Lapid and Meretz leader Zehava Galon, Michaeli was the one who refused to consider a merger between the two parties. Her refusal to take responsibility drew criticism, including from her own party.

"Leaders make mistakes. A leader should know how to take responsibility and not blame others," Labor number seven Yaya Fink wrote on Twitter.

"Admittedly I'm only seventh on the list, but if it is not being said then I'll say it: we made a mistake in not saving Meretz, and I'm sorry for that," he wrote.

Most of the criticism came from Lapid's Yesh Atid

"Being a strong woman means owning up to your mistakes," Energy Minister Karin Elharrar wrote on Twitter.

Yesh Atid MK Vladimir Beliak added, "We need to explain to Merav Michaeli what elections are (and we have not forgotten her arrogant refusal not to unite with Meretz). In an election, voters either vote for you or don't vote for you, depending on their point of view. Yesh Atid did not work against her. We acted against the Netanyahu bloc. The voters voted for Yesh Atid because they identify with Yesh Atid. Michaeli should respect them and take responsibility."