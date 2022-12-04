Soldiers take note: the clothing revolution in the IDF is underway

At the end of an extensive survey conducted among women conscripts regarding the uniform, the IDF announced on Sunday that servicewomen will have the option of choosing between two types of pants. One is a regular pair of cargo pants like the one that male soldiers currently receive, and the other is a pair with back pockets, the type that female soldiers usually receive.

Soldiers from the Air and Space branches and the Navy, who wear beige uniforms, will be able to choose pants with front pockets ("kopiko") and a shirt with two pockets or pants with two back pockets and a shirt with one pocket.

When will soldiers be able to chose their pants?

The choice will be possible starting in August 2023, at which point a female soldier who reaches the enlistment chain will receive three sets of uniforms of her choice—uniforms with back pockets, military uniforms or a combination of the two types of sets. Female soldiers already in service will also be able to choose. Female conscripts with a remaining service of more than six months will be able to receive an additional set of uniforms according to their choice, but the distribution method in this case has not yet been determined.

Cargo pants (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition, today women among the general population of the IDF are entitled to ¾ shoes. As part of the new pilot, the IDF decided to make improved ¾ shoes called "mini infantry shoes" to improve the quality for conscript soldiers.

If the pilot is successful as planned, all female soldiers who belong to the general population of the IDF will receive a pair of improved ¾ shoes as early as the November 2023 recruitment cycle. At the moment, no distribution is planned for female soldiers already in service. With these shoes, it will be possible to wear both the cargo pants and the pants with the back pocket.