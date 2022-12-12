The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog becomes an honorary citizen of Herzliya

Herzog said that he felt like a citizen of Herzliya, a city that is blessed because it bears the name of Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: DECEMBER 12, 2022 17:59

Updated: DECEMBER 12, 2022 18:00
President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, November 23, 2022. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, November 23, 2022.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

President Isaac Herzog was made an honorary citizen of Herzliya at a ceremony on Monday at Herzliya City Hall, presided over by Mayor Moshe Fadlon and attended by council members.

Herzog said that he felt like a citizen of Herzliya, a city that is blessed because it bears the name of Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl. He was very familiar with Herzliya, he said. His parents had lived there for several years, and after his father passed away in April 1997, his mother, whom Herzog visited regularly, continued to live there until her death in January of this year.

Never be shy with questions

From Herzliya City Hall, Herzog and his wife Michal went on to the inauguration of Herzliya’s Kiryat Hinuch Chaim Herzog, an educational campus named for his father, Israel’s sixth president.

While there, the Herzog’s toured a “Wonderful World” exhibition created by school children who have been studying climate and existence. After that, they participated in a festive ceremony at the school that was also attended by Supreme Court President Esther Hayut.

President Isaac Herzog takes off towards Bahrain for a historic presidential visit. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) President Isaac Herzog takes off towards Bahrain for a historic presidential visit. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Herzog told the children that they should never be embarrassed about asking questions and casting doubts until they receive a satisfactory answer. It was very important for him to say this in Hayut’s presence, he said, because her role is the pursuit of justice. This particular value was also important to his father, in relation to the State of Israel and the Jewish People, he said.

The Eli Cohen Museum

From there, they went to the inauguration of the Eli Cohen Museum that honors the memory of Israel’s master spy who was caught and executed in Syria, and whose remains Israel has tried for more than half a century to bring home – without success.

Prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu promised Cohen’s widow Nadia that he would do all in his power to try to bring her husband’s remains to Israel for proper Jewish burial.

Netanyahu, who declared that Cohen was one of Israel’s greatest heroes, said that he not only provided vital information but also important assessments of the Syrian government and its intentions.

Mossad Chief David Barnea disclosed the contents of Cohen’s last telegram prior to his capture. The telegram was sent on January 19, 1965.

In his final message, Cohen reported on a meeting of the Syrian general staff with then-president Amin Al-Hafiz.

Barnea hinted that the Mossad will make other heretofore classified material about Cohen available to the museum and the general public.

After touring the museum, Herzog said that it was an important memorial to a man who for two months was severely tortured before being publicly hanged in the city square.

He emphasized that Cohen, because of his heroism, had become a legend and a symbol of excellence to the intelligence community and to those who love the country. Cohen paid with his life to save the lives of others, said Herzog, adding that the museum was in tribute to the esteem in which Cohen and his family are held, and an important chapter in Israel’s history, and in the legacy of Eli Cohen.

Towards the close of the inauguration ceremony, Fadlon presented the key of the museum to Nadia Cohen, who has waged a long and relentless battle to have her husband’s remains returned to Israel. “I still dream of him,” she said.



Tags Mossad Zionism isaac herzog eli cohen herzliya theodor herzl
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by