Health Minister Horowitz denounces Finance Ministry 'interference'

Outgoing Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz spoke at the Dead Sea Conference where he launched an unprecedented attack on the Treasury.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 15:16

Updated: DECEMBER 14, 2022 15:30
MERETZ PARTY chairman Nitzan Horowitz attends an Israel News Company conference in Jerusalem last week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MERETZ PARTY chairman Nitzan Horowitz attends an Israel News Company conference in Jerusalem last week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Outgoing Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz castigated the Finance Ministry for “interfering” in internal, professional Health Ministry decisions on where to spend money. Speaking at the Dead Sea Conference of the National Institute for Health Policy Research, he launched an unprecedented attack on the Treasury.

“The involvement of the Finance Ministry in decisions inside the Health Ministry is too great and is reflected in the weakening of professional Health Ministry experts,” he added. “They have unbridled power. The Health Ministry should be able to shift budgets within the ministry without Treasury intervention, which is intolerable. Its role is to allocate money and not to accumulate it. We are leaving a great inheritance for those who come after us, who need to spend the money and give it to areas such as health, education and welfare,” Horowitz added. 

“The involvement of the Finance Ministry in decisions inside the Health Ministry is too great and is reflected in the weakening of professional Health Ministry experts,”

Outgoing Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz

Horowitz said “the system is deliberately under-budgeted to weaken the Health Ministry. The Finance Ministry knows that more public funding is needed, but we are far below the standard in OECD countries like Israel. A realistic addition is needed to close the hole created since the enactment of a National Health Insurance Law in 1995.”

What else did he say?

Health Nitzan Horowitz attends a press conference about the Coronavirus, in Jerusalem on August 29, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

He added that “people are willing to give up food just to get health insurance policies. It isn’t enough to strengthen public medicine; private medicine needs to be curbed. Private medicine will not treat internal medicine department patients or psychiatric or geriatric patients. Some called for MRI scanners to be sent to private hospitals but I opposed this. There can’t be a health system for the rich and a health system for the poor. Responsible leadership cannot approve this,” Horowitz declared at the conference. 

“We are facing changes and a new government. We tried to curb private medicine from harming public medicine. We have achievements, but the media don’t publicize them. In addition, we worked to prevent the erosion of the budget due to the demographic factor and fixed the mechanism for updating the health basket,” he said. 

This month, the Health Ministry will start opening specialty registries of medical residents in hospitals to build a database. Until now, it has been conducted with an unreasonable lack of transparency, Horowitz said, adding that “We are planning to build an additional hospital in Beersheba to serve the Negev [in addition to Soroka University Medical Center] and one in Kiryat Ata near Haifa to serve residents of the North. But no matter how many beds and staff we add, the health system will not succeed just because existing needs are growing [with immigration and the aging of the population], and we must invest more in disease prevention.”



