Nitzan Horowitz to step down as Meretz head

Health Minister and Meretz head Nitzan Horowitz will not run for the chairmanship of his party in the upcoming primaries, paving the way for MK Yair Golan to head Meretz.

Horowitz will remain on the faction list for the upcoming Knesset elections on November 1, he said.

