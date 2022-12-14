The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Public security min. reveals sensitive information on police live on air

Omer Bar Lev revealed sensitive information about Israel Police policies during a broadcast from a Knesset committee.

By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 16:06
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev attends the first Public Security Knesset Committee on September 13, 2021 (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev attends the first Public Security Knesset Committee on September 13, 2021
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev came under a wave of backlash on Wednesday after revealing sensitive information about Israel Police policies live during a broadcast from a Knesset committee.

Bar Lev was speaking at a special discussion relating to the “Ben-Gvir Law,” a bill that passed a preliminary vote on Tuesday night which would give MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, the incoming national security minister (formerly titled public security minister), additional powers relating to Israel Police and its operations.

What did he say?

Bar Lev detailed the procedures for opening fire, roadblocks and police weapons on Jerusalem Day and on the Temple Mount in particular. During the discussion, the police representatives tried to stop the minister by claiming that the information is sensitive and should not be published.

Bar Lev nevertheless continued to read quotes from a summary of a meeting with security officials that dealt with the preparation of the police for Jerusalem Day and the Flag March. The meeting had been held on Bar Lev’s very first day in his ministerial position.

Zionist Union MK Omer Bar-Lev (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Zionist Union MK Omer Bar-Lev (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"The minister instructs not to use stun grenades on the Temple Mount without the direct order of the district commander," said Bar Lev, among other things.

This is when, during the committee discussion, the police representatives attempted to interject, but Bar Lev continued and detailed the Shin Bet's policy recommendations regarding roadblocks.

Israel Police attorney-general Elazar Kahane said that he “does not think the discussion is worth revealing this information” and that he “is worried about it.”

“Then be worried,” Bar Lev replied.



Tags Israel Police Jerusalem temple mount jerusalem security Jerusalem day Omer Bar Lev Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by