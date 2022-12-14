The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Ex-Mossad chief: Iran protests could tear country apart into chaos

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo said at a conference at Netanya Academic College that the ongoing Iran protests could tear the country apart.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 16:48

Updated: DECEMBER 14, 2022 17:10
Iranian protests in front of security forces in Saqqez, November 2022 (photo credit: 1500tasvir)
Iranian protests in front of security forces in Saqqez, November 2022
(photo credit: 1500tasvir)

The ongoing Iranian protests could tear the country apart into chaos, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo said at a conference on Wednesday at Netanya Academic College.

Pardo said, "when we look at Iran, the nature of man since the dawn of history has been" to seek freedom and equality.

Paraphrasing his paradigm for human beings everywhere, he said, "I am not ready to have fewer rights and obligations than the person sitting next to me. In places where there isn't freedom and equality, in the end there is always tumult and the spilling of blood."

"How does one come out of this? [the protest standoff in Iran] No one knows. It could lead to chaos and the tearing apart of the country," said the former Mossad director.

The ex-spy chief noted that "there are situations, like in Libya, where until this day they have not emerged from this [internal civil wars] and the volume of blood spilled in the streets is enormous and an entire generation has been lost. In Syria, a full generation has been lost."

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran, September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran, September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

In addition, Pardo compared the potential timing of if and when the Iranian regime would fall from the protesters' pressure to an imbalanced glass vase.

He said that everyone could look at the vase and see that it would eventually topple and crack into many pieces.

However, until the moment of its exact weakness and tipping point is found, there would be no way to know if the regime was about to fall or was still a long way off from losing control.

The protests erupted across the country in September

Protests erupted in September after an adolescent woman was tortured and beaten to death by Iran's morality police for not covering her hair to their modesty standards.

By mid-November, reports indicated already 400 Iranian protesters had been killed by the regime, with 15,000 arrested.

Despite the regime's massive crackdown, there are no signs that the protests are losing steam, nor are there signs that the regime is close to falling, given that it is propped up by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij militia which are estimated to number in the millions.

Pardo also expressed concern about freedom and equality in Israel, expressing hope that the incoming government would not pass restrictions on basic human rights.

He also said he expected that if the government does, Israel's citizenry would know how to protest.

A rising number of supporters of the country's opposition parties are concerned that some extremists in the coalition - some of whom have made statements against LGBT and other minority groups - may roll back some aspects of Israel's secular democracy in an unprecedented manner. 



