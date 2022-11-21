Casualties rise as Iran intensifies violent crackdown against protesters

Iranian forces further intensified their violent crackdown on protesters in western Iran on Monday, with footage from multiple cities showing volleys of automatic gunfire targeting civilians.

Protests in Iran continue to intensify despite regime crackdown, November 21, 2022. (VIDEO CREDIT: 1500tasvir)

Protesters could be seen running for cover while automatic gunfire could be heard in the background in footage from Javanrud and Piranshahr.

The intensified crackdown reportedly resulted in a high number of casualties among protesters in western Iran, with footage from multiple cities showing bloodied bodies laying in the street.

An eyewitness testimony from Javanrud published by the 1500tasvir account read "Six people were shot in front of my eyes. We hid several wounded people and they were bleeding profusely. The number of people killed is too high, I don't know, it's too high."

According to the Hengaw Human Rights Organization, over 200 young Iranians were arrested by regime forces in Mahabad and Bukan on Sunday night. Their whereabouts and condition are unknown.

Iranian protests in front of security forces in Saqqez, November 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir)

Over 419 Iranian protesters have been killed since the protests began over nine weeks ago in mid-September, according to the Iran Human Rights organization. Protests have spread to over 155 cities and 140 universities.

Despite the intensified crackdown, large groups of protesters gathered in Mahabad, Sanandaj, Javanrud, Piranshahr, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas and Ilam, among other cities.

On Monday evening, mobile internet access was cut in much of western Iran and in other cities across the country, according to opposition-affiliated accounts.

Iranians cheer as England defeats national team at World Cup

As England's team defeated Iran's national team at the FIFA World Cup on Monday, video from Tehran showed soccer fans cheering as goals were scored against Iran.

The Iranian national team sparked outrage last week after meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before departing for Qatar, although the team did not sing the country's national anthem at the match itself.

IDF Intelligence chief says Iran protests 'civil disobedience'

IDF Intelligence Chief Maj.-Gen. Aharon Haliva stated at the INSS conference on Iran on Monday that the protests in Iran are "the most unusual in their mix of duration and intensity," adding that he believes the protests have become "civil disobedience."

The Critical Threats Project (CTP) at the American Enterprise Institute theorized that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei likely issued an unpublished directive to violently suppress the protests recently. The rhetoric of the regime against the protesters has also intensified in the past few days.