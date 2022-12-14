The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Crete releases Israeli woman arrested in custody dispute

Lia Koppel was arrested in Crete because of an international arrest warrant that accused her of kidnapping her children from their father.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 17:28
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020. (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020.
(photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)

Greece released Lia Koppel, the Israeli-American woman who fled to Israel with her three children when her husband threatened them, on Wednesday, and she is expected to return to Israel on Thursday.

Koppel was arrested two weeks ago when she arrived in Greece after the US issued an international arrest warrant against her that accused her of violating joint custody and kidnapping her kids when she brought them to Israel.

Her release was achieved after her lawyer filed an appeal on her behalf to oppose the US extradition order. The appeal stated that "Koppel's jailing is against the principles of justice and fairness considering she didn't commit any crimes that justify extraditing her to the US."

"I would like to thank the Greek justice system that has once again proved that its principles of justice and fairness are a thing to be admired," said Koppel's lawyer upon her release.

"It is unfortunate that the American prosecution saw fit to come to terms with Lia through an obviously unnecessary request to extradite her when her only sin was that she escaped the US in order to save her and her children's lives."

Lia Koppels lawyer

The Greek island of Crete (credit: Wikimedia Commons) The Greek island of Crete (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

What happened in the custody dispute?

The extradition order was issued as a result of a legal dispute that reached the International Criminal Court in the Hague where Koppel was accused of kidnapping her children from their father eight years ago. During the trial, Koppel accused the children's father, who passed away last year, of violent abuse against her and their children.

The arrest warrant was issued as a result of the lawsuit and remained valid even after the children turned 18. Koppel flew to Crete thinking that the issue was behind her but was detained and arrested when she landed.



Tags greece kidnapping Israelis abuse
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by