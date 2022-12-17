The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What are the top Israeli dating trends on Bumble?

For example, more people are saying that a healthy-work life balance is a top-priority.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 06:23
The Bumble Inc. (BMBL) app is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration as the dating app operator made its debut IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange February 11, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/ILLUSTRATION)
The Bumble Inc. (BMBL) app is shown on an Apple iPhone in this photo illustration as the dating app operator made its debut IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange February 11, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/ILLUSTRATION)

The popular dating app Bumble earlier this week shared what has been trending most on the app in Israel in the past year. The research was conducted by Bumble using internal data and surveys with a sample of more than 14,300 Bumble users worldwide.

Shortly after people started going out after numerous pandemic lockdowns, there was an increase in openness and users who define and articulate their personal boundaries and make them a priority.

Users also reportedly came out of the pandemic with new behaviors. For example, there's been an increase on the number of dates without alcohol, and incorporating personal hobbies as part of the date.

What can we expect in 2023 on the app?

According to Bumble, there's more reason to be optimistic about dating on the app in the next year, as 70% of respondents report feeling positive about the romance ahead.

Bumble also predicts that users will keep an open mind and not just swipe right other people who has the user's preferred physical attributes. Rather, the "open-mindedness" comes from dating people that may not "be your type."

According to the dating app, 63% prefer emotional maturity over physical data.

Other reasons

Users are now more likely to express their limitations or their physical needs on the app - which is likely due to prioritization and setting boundaries.

A third of respondants say that they are willing to consider relationships with people who live outside their city of residence, with 40% of Israelis considering the possibility.

More people are saying that a healthy-work life balance is a top-priority.

More men are understanding what "toxic masculinity" is and what's not acceptable. More men are reportedly more open about their feelings in the dating world.

70% of respondents report feeling positive about the romance ahead.

The topic of sex is no longer considered a taboo, according to Bumble. And more people are approaching the topic with an open and inquisitive attitude, and that more than half of the participants agree that it is important to talk about sexual needs and desires at an early stage.

However, this does not mean that more people are having sex, as 1 in 3 in Bumble's research are not sexually active.

Furthermore, because of the high cost of living in Israel, more people in the dating pool prefer casual meetups rather than luxurious ones, as more than a quarter limit their budget on dating.



Tags love dating in israel israel dating marriage in israel online dating
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by