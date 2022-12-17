What are the top Israeli dating trends on Bumble?

The popular dating app Bumble earlier this week shared what has been trending most on the app in Israel in the past year. The research was conducted by Bumble using internal data and surveys with a sample of more than 14,300 Bumble users worldwide.

Shortly after people started going out after numerous pandemic lockdowns, there was an increase in openness and users who define and articulate their personal boundaries and make them a priority.

Users also reportedly came out of the pandemic with new behaviors. For example, there's been an increase on the number of dates without alcohol, and incorporating personal hobbies as part of the date.

What can we expect in 2023 on the app?

According to Bumble, there's more reason to be optimistic about dating on the app in the next year, as 70% of respondents report feeling positive about the romance ahead.

Bumble also predicts that users will keep an open mind and not just swipe right other people who has the user's preferred physical attributes. Rather, the "open-mindedness" comes from dating people that may not "be your type."

According to the dating app, 63% prefer emotional maturity over physical data.

Other reasons

Users are now more likely to express their limitations or their physical needs on the app - which is likely due to prioritization and setting boundaries.

A third of respondants say that they are willing to consider relationships with people who live outside their city of residence, with 40% of Israelis considering the possibility.

More people are saying that a healthy-work life balance is a top-priority.

More men are understanding what "toxic masculinity" is and what's not acceptable. More men are reportedly more open about their feelings in the dating world.

70% of respondents report feeling positive about the romance ahead.

The topic of sex is no longer considered a taboo, according to Bumble. And more people are approaching the topic with an open and inquisitive attitude, and that more than half of the participants agree that it is important to talk about sexual needs and desires at an early stage.

However, this does not mean that more people are having sex, as 1 in 3 in Bumble's research are not sexually active.

Furthermore, because of the high cost of living in Israel, more people in the dating pool prefer casual meetups rather than luxurious ones, as more than a quarter limit their budget on dating.