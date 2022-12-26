The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv’s Elkonin Hotel reopens after 80 years

The original hotel was opened by Malka and Menachem Elkonin, a charismatic couple who were well-known in Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 04:38
THE NEWLY reopened Elkonin Hotel in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: SIVAN ESKIN)
THE NEWLY reopened Elkonin Hotel in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: SIVAN ESKIN)

The Elkonin Hotel Tel Aviv, which was first established in Neve Tzedek in 1913 as one of the city’s first hotels, has reopened 80 years after it closed.

The original hotel was opened by Malka and Menachem Elkonin, a charismatic couple who were well-known in Tel Aviv.

Featuring 44 rooms and two luxury suites, the Elkonin’s historic building, which has been used as an office building since the 1940s, has been carefully restored by Bar Orian Architects. Interior designer and creative director Adriana Shor sought to preserve the building with the architectural models characteristic of Tel Aviv at the beginning of the 20th century.

“I am fulfilling a great personal dream that was born out of my great love for Tel Aviv and Israel. I am excited to breathe new life into the historic building by bringing modernity and the art of hospitality to an unparalleled level,” said the hotel’s owner Dominic Romano, who is working in partnership with the MGallery chain.

“I am fulfilling a great personal dream that was born out of my great love for Tel Aviv and Israel. I am excited to breathe new life into the historic building by bringing modernity and the art of hospitality to an unparalleled level.”

Dominic Romano

What will the hotel feature?

The Elkonin will feature the Israeli debut of L’Époque restaurant of the Robuchon group, which will run all the cuisine in the hotel: a rooftop bar, room service, VIP rooms for intimate events and more. Another Israeli first is the hotel’s spa of the Clarins brand, which will offer a variety of treatments for the face and body.

A view of new residential towers under construction in north Tel Aviv. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90) A view of new residential towers under construction in north Tel Aviv. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The hotel has a panoramic roof with a pool and an alcohol bar, offering a skyline view of Tel Aviv and its surroundings.



Tags Tel Aviv travel hotel vacation
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by