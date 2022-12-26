Tel Aviv’s Elkonin Hotel reopens after 80 years

The Elkonin Hotel Tel Aviv, which was first established in Neve Tzedek in 1913 as one of the city’s first hotels, has reopened 80 years after it closed.

The original hotel was opened by Malka and Menachem Elkonin, a charismatic couple who were well-known in Tel Aviv.

Featuring 44 rooms and two luxury suites, the Elkonin’s historic building, which has been used as an office building since the 1940s, has been carefully restored by Bar Orian Architects. Interior designer and creative director Adriana Shor sought to preserve the building with the architectural models characteristic of Tel Aviv at the beginning of the 20th century.

“I am fulfilling a great personal dream that was born out of my great love for Tel Aviv and Israel. I am excited to breathe new life into the historic building by bringing modernity and the art of hospitality to an unparalleled level,” said the hotel’s owner Dominic Romano, who is working in partnership with the MGallery chain.

What will the hotel feature?

The Elkonin will feature the Israeli debut of L’Époque restaurant of the Robuchon group, which will run all the cuisine in the hotel: a rooftop bar, room service, VIP rooms for intimate events and more. Another Israeli first is the hotel’s spa of the Clarins brand, which will offer a variety of treatments for the face and body.

The hotel has a panoramic roof with a pool and an alcohol bar, offering a skyline view of Tel Aviv and its surroundings.