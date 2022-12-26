The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel's gov't deserves US Jewry's unconditional support - Netanyahu ally

Robert (Bobby) Rechnitz, Jewish American philanthropist close to Benjamin Netanyahu: Abe Foxman is “boycotting Israel”

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 11:14

Updated: DECEMBER 26, 2022 11:17
American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative] (photo credit: REUTERS)
American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative]
(photo credit: REUTERS)

A Jewish American philanthropist close to incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the remarks made by former Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Abe Foxman about his “conditional support” towards Israel are a “boycott,” and that “The elected government of Israel deserves unconditional love and support from American Jewry.”

Jewish American philanthropist Robert (Bobby) Rechnitz responded to Foxman in an interview to The Jerusalem Post during his visit to Israel on Sunday. “To have the [former] head of an organization like the ADL, that was supposed to fight defamation of Israel and the Jews, say something defamatory against Israel, there's no other way to put it but saying it is a boycott of Israel.”

If Israel ceases to be an open democracy, I won’t be able to support it,” American Jewish leader Abe Foxman told the Post three weeks ago. Referencing the reports of the incoming government’s plans to implement significant changes to the judiciary and issues regarding religion and state, Foxman said he is going to have a difficult time trying to get American Jews to support Israel.

Rechnitz is a modern-Orthodox real estate developer and philanthropist that lives in Los Angeles. He has been a huge supporter of the Likud Party and its chairman Benjamin Netanyahu for decades. Rechnitz was instrumental in the passage of the US Iron Dome legislation and lobbying the Biden administration against reentering the proposed new Iran deal

“Having someone say: If [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir enter the government, I will not support Israel, to me, is the same as boycotting [Israel]. Its as if he said: 'I am boycotting my support of Israel, based on things that Israel is doing and I don't agree with.'”

Robert Rechnitz

“Having someone say: If [Bezalel] Smotrich and [Itamar] Ben-Gvir enter the government, I will not support Israel, to me, is the same as boycotting [Israel]. Its as if he said: 'I am boycotting my support of Israel, based on things that Israel is doing and I don't agree with.'” Rechnitz explained that “this is the way that it works in a democracy; It's not up to the former head of the ADL to decide if he approves of Israel. He's abusing his influence and his legacy by making a statement like that and not retracting it in the last few weeks. I think it's horrible.”

Rechnitz added that “to all the people who went out and voted, voted with their hearts. They voted with their lives and their children's lives to serve in the army.” According to Rechnitz, Foxman “isn’t respecting the democratic process.” Rechnitz added that he doesn't agree with all of the statements made by the members of the incoming government, yet, “I believe that whoever the democratically elected Government of Israel is, it deserves unconditional love and support for American Jewry, because we only have one Israel.” He shared that “we in the diaspora can do all we can to support and to help that [democracy].”

Rechnitz: Ron Dermer is the best choice for Israel's foreign minister

Even though he said he respects the democratic process in Israel, Rechnitz shared that in his opinion, former ambassador to the US Ron Dermer would be the best candidate for foreign minister in the next government.

“Despite the various discussions among Likud members, the most suitable candidate for foreign minister in today’s trying times is Ron Dermer,” he said.

Rechnitz added that “Ron’s experience as ambassador to Washington qualifies him in a way that no one else can match. It’s important when someone deals with a foreign minister that they know they have a clear channel to the prime minister and there is no information gap between the two of them. Israel needs Dermer as it’s foreign minister.”



