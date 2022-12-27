The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hummus with a side of tax evasion: Where did NIS 120m. go in the falafel industry?

Money believed to be undeclared to VAT from hummus and falafel shops prompted an investigation.

By BINI ASHKENAZI/WALLA
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 12:21
TO MAKE THE claim that any food, be it hummus, falafel or kubbeh, is inherently one culture or another is doing a disservice to the generations who have honed and preserved those recipes. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
TO MAKE THE claim that any food, be it hummus, falafel or kubbeh, is inherently one culture or another is doing a disservice to the generations who have honed and preserved those recipes.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The hummus may have been served with spices, pickles and tahini, but it was served without a receipt: the hummus and falafel industry is known as one where quite a few purchases are made for low amounts, for which no receipt is requested or given.

This raises the question: are all sales legally registered and reported to the Tax Authority? The latter suspected that the truth is not a good one, leading to a broad and wide-sweeping investigation.

Last week, VAT investigators all over the country launched the "Golden Nugget" (which, in Hebrew, could also be read as the "Golden Chickpea") operation, backed by representatives of the Income Tax offices and police officers. 

One part of the operation focused on falafels and chickpeas throughout the country with the aim of checking the level of compliance with bookkeeping regulations, recording receipts and the law to reduce the use of cash. A total of 168 reviews were conducted.

In addition, collection and enforcement operations were conducted, looking into 1,661 businesses. Out of those, NIS 120 million was collected from 1,250 of the businesses, and 112 vehicles were impounded until payment was settled.

At the time of writing, seven vehicles were released after those business's debts were settled, while 54 credit foreclosures were carried out, after which most of the businesses came to settle their debt.

Hummus, Tehina, chickpeas. (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)Hummus, Tehina, chickpeas. (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

"Give me a month or two"

During the operation, visitors arrived at the falafel stand in Petah Tikva. The audit was conducted following a suspicion that the stand owner is not properly reporting his income. After early observations, a control purchase was made, after which the stall owner did not record the purchase anywhere.

After the employees of the Tax Authority identified themselves to him, the owner of the booth said that he keeps a private record at home about his income, and gave incorrect information or refused to answer additional questions.

In another case, in a well-known business selling hummus in Netanya, a search was carried out in the business accompanied by police officers. The numbers in the books of the store didn't add up. 

During the audit it was discovered that there is no cash register in the business. When asked why he doesn't have a cash register, the store owner answered: "Soon I will set up a cash register... give me a month or two."

In yet another investigative case, visitors arrived at a store in Acre while the business owner was not present. His father and the employees at the store refused to cooperate, did not agree to open the cash register, lowered the electricity switch, leaving the Tax Authority representatives to to perform a manual audit only. That, in turn, revealed gaps between the registration of the income and the cash found in the register.

Hummus dish with tahini (credit: PIXABAY)Hummus dish with tahini (credit: PIXABAY)

In all the cases mentioned, the files of those mentioned were transferred for further in-depth audit at the Audit and Assessment Department in the regional VAT offices.

As part of the investigation, another business owner in Petah Tikva was discovered who had a tendency to build up debts he did not repay. After his car was impounded, however, the businessman came to the VAT offices and settled a debt payment of NIS 50,000.



Tags israeli tax rates falafel hummus taxes
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by