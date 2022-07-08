The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hold onto your hummus: Global chickpea supply could drop 20% this year

The ongoing war has decreased the amount of chickpeas normally grown in Ukraine by about 50 tons.

By CALEB GUEDES-REED/JTA
Published: JULY 8, 2022 02:57

Hummus, Tehina, chickpeas. (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Lovers of hummus and falafel beware: data shows that global supplies of chickpeas, the main ingredient for both dishes, may dip up to 20% this year. 

A combination of Russia’s war in Ukraine, poor weather and transportation issues is leading to the shortage, which is predicted to increase prices and make cheap hummus harder to come by, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Farmers in the United States, the fourth-largest chickpea exporter in the world, planted less of the protein-packed legume this year due to less than ideal weather conditions in the spring. 

THE ELEMENTAL alimental joy of the chickpea. (credit: YARON BRENER)THE ELEMENTAL alimental joy of the chickpea. (credit: YARON BRENER)

Russia is also a top chickpea producer. Global sanctions have interrupted the country’s global chickpea exports, while the ongoing war has decreased the amount of chickpeas normally grown in Ukraine by about 50 tons, the head of a global chickpea trader and brokerage firm told Reuters.

Many communities around the world have depended on chickpeas, which are a staple of many Israeli dishes, as cheap sources of protein and fiber. Demand for hummus has skyrocketed in the United States over the past two decades.

According to NielsenIQ data, chickpea prices are already 17% higher than they were before the pandemic began. 

 



