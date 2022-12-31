The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Successful launch: IAI EROS-C3 satellite enters orbit

The successful launch of the observation satellite is another milestone for the Israeli space and defense industry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 31, 2022 03:06

Updated: DECEMBER 31, 2022 03:07
The EROS-C3 satellite during lift off. (photo credit: IAI)
The EROS-C3 satellite during lift off.
(photo credit: IAI)

The EROS-C3 satellite was successfully launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA on December 30, Israel Aerospace Industries announced.

“Today’s launch of the EROS-C3 satellite is a further expression of the advanced technological capabilities of Israel Aerospace Industries, the space house of the State of Israel,"  IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy said.

"After much work on the satellite, during which time the best brains of the men and women of IAI worked on its development and production, the satellite has begun transmitting data to the ground station. Israel Aerospace Industries cooperates with government bodies, academic institutions, NGOs, and investors from both Israel and abroad, to advance technological achievements, scientific research, and the development of future space technologies.”

The satellite used Falcon 9 launch-vehicle by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. After the launch, the satellite entered its planned orbit around the Earth and began transmitting data to the ground station.

One of the most advanced satellites

Engineers at Israel Aerospace Industries have begun a series of preplanned calibrations and tests to validate the satellite’s performance and hope to assume full operations soon.

The EROS-C3 satellite in space. (credit: IAI) The EROS-C3 satellite in space. (credit: IAI)

The EROS-C3 satellite is one of the most advanced observation satellites in the world, employing pioneering technologies. A lightweight space camera developed and produced by Elbit Systems is mounted in the satellite, capable of providing very-high-resolution imagery for both governmental and business applications and missions.

“The men and women of Israel Aerospace Industries, and their managers, have yet again shown that, for them, the sky is not the limit. The launch of the EROS-C3 satellite is further proof of the company’s technological leadership as a true path breaker in space as in other arenas. Israel’s space program rests on an impressive array of technologies developed by IAI in cooperation with Israel’s Ministry of Defense, academia, and the Ministry of Science and Technology," Chairman of IAI’s Board of Directors Amir Peretz said.

"The outputs from the satellite launched today, and the important findings that it will transmit to the ground station, will assist IAI in continuing to improve its advanced capabilities in these areas.” 

Israel Aerospace Industries is Israel’s largest defense technology concern. IAI’s Systems Missiles and Space Group is responsible for the development and manufacture of a variety of air-defense systems, including the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 weapons systems, Barak 8, loitering munitions and the Beresheet spacecraft with its mission to the moon.



