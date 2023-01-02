The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu, prepare now to ensure Israeli Lag Ba'omer safety - Meron panel

While Lag Ba'omer is five months away, the committee members wrote that they felt the matter was urgent and brought it to Netanyahu's attention.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 15:39
Jewish worshippers sing and dance as they stand on tribunes at the Lag Ba’omer event on Mount Meron on April 29. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Jewish worshippers sing and dance as they stand on tribunes at the Lag Ba’omer event on Mount Meron on April 29.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was urged to already begin preparations for the May Lag Ba'omer holiday to ensure the safety of celebrants in a letter issued by the Mount Meron Disaster Commission on Sunday.

“For the upcoming celebration, the involvement of the government is urgently required in the implementation of the interim recommendations, in particular appointment of a dedicated minister,” wrote committee head Dvora Berliner, and committee members Mordechai Karelitaz and Maj.-Gen. (res.) Shlomo Yanai. 

“For the upcoming celebration, the involvement of the government is urgently required in the implementation of the interim recommendations, in particular appointment of a dedicated minister.”

Mount Meron Disaster Commission

On Monday, just a day after the letter’s publication, religious Israeli media reported that MK Meir Porush would be responsible for Meron celebrations. Porush demanded the positions as part of coalition agreement negotiations in early December, but as reported by Walla, some involved in the negotiations were concerned that the United Torah Judaism politician would go against some of the committee’s recommendations. 

Preventing another Lag Ba'omer disaster on Mount Meron

The committee, formed in the wake of the Mount Meron crowd crush incident that claimed the lives of 45 people and left dozens injured in April 2021, said that these specific actions would be needed for optimal preparations and coordination between relevant authorities.

FUNERAL FOR brothers Yosef David Elhadar and Moshe Mordechai Elhadar (opposite, far right), killed in the Meron tragedy; flames of remembrance for 45 victims; both May 2, 2021. (credit: FLASH90) FUNERAL FOR brothers Yosef David Elhadar and Moshe Mordechai Elhadar (opposite, far right), killed in the Meron tragedy; flames of remembrance for 45 victims; both May 2, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

While Lag Ba'omer is five months away, the committee members wrote that they felt the matter was urgent, and demanded the matter be brought to the attention of Netanyahu following the swearing in of his government on Thursday.

Netanyahu was prime minister when the Meron disaster occurred. In August, the committee issued warnings that the then-opposition leader could be one of the individuals deemed to be responsible. Netanyahu has argued that he can’t be held responsible for an issue of which he was unaware

The letter also noted that the committee had previously provided recommendations to former prime minister Yair Lapid to prepare for the holiday celebrations. Lapid said in October that a group would be formed to review the recommendations. 

The committee recommended that the number of celebrants be limited at the Meron site, light only one big traditional bonfire as opposed to many smaller ones. The committee also called for infrastructure at the site to be altered – unsafe or illegal structures to be removed and areas available to pilgrims to be expanded to prevent congestion.  

The Mount Meron disaster was the worst civilian mass casualty event in Israeli history. 

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Haredi meir porush israeli politics lag baomer Mount Meron Mount Meron tragedy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by