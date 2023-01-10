The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-deputy IDF chief calls for civil disobedience to protest Netanyahu

Netanyahu's government announced a set of judiciary reforms that have been received negatively across many sectors.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 14:40
Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan at the Knesset plenum (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan at the Knesset plenum
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Former MK and deputy IDF chief of staff Yair Golan called on Tuesday for "wide-ranging" civil unrest to protest the Netanyahu government’s moves against the judiciary.

“Against the malicious and evil government, there is only one way - a large-scale civil uprising. Destruction of the justice system, unlimited political appointments, permission for the ultra-Orthodox to do whatever they want with our tax money,” Golan wrote on Twitter. “Why would we agree, why would we accept this on our heads, on our pockets, on our lives? We will never agree.

“Starting tomorrow morning, we need to change the way we think,” he continued. “No more polite demonstrations on Motzash (Saturday night), no more runaway posts in the evening, and no more lamentation and crying. Only actions. Only results. Businesses will be shut down, services will be shut down, roads will be blocked, and those who pretend to rule through corrupt, hedonistic, extremist and dark people will discover that the people are the sovereign.”

Last month, Golan said on 103FM that "the people should express their protest and if we need to create a significant disruption in lifestyles to explain that things are not going our way, we will do it. There are enough good and dedicated citizens here who want rule of law.”

Golan speaks out against Homesh

Last year, he caused an uproar after calling settlers in Homesh “subhumans”, sparking the political ire of the Right that accused him of blood libel and antisemitism.

IDF Maj.-Gen. Yair Golan gives a speech at Kibbutz Tel Yitzhak in central Israel (credit: ASSAF SHILO / ISRAEL SUN)IDF Maj.-Gen. Yair Golan gives a speech at Kibbutz Tel Yitzhak in central Israel (credit: ASSAF SHILO / ISRAEL SUN)

“These are not people, these are subhumans, they are despicable,” Golan said of settlers during an interview on the Knesset Channel.

Right-wing politicians in both the opposition and the coalition immediately attacked him, with some saying he used Nazi-era antisemitic slurs to demonize settlers.

 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests government reform Yair Golan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by