The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Police find flying squirrels, chihuahua in Netanya drug bust

These animals have gained popularity in some parts of the world as pets. Here in Israel, these squirrels are each worth a few thousand shekels.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 14:16
A flying squirrel (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A flying squirrel (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel Police officers on Friday carried out a drug bust at an apartment in Netanya where they uncovered a hydro lab with drugs, tens of thousands of shekels in cash, a chihuahua dog and two flying squirrels.

The hydro lab contained hundreds of different plants that are believed to be cannabis. The money is suspected of being from selling drugs.

While searching through the apartment, police officers managed to find the chihuahua as well as a cage with two squirrels.

Squirrels? In Israel?

How the squirrels got there isn't clear, since there are no species of squirrel that are native to Israel. The sole exception is the caucasian squirrel, also known as the golden squirrel, which is common in some parts of the world but is incredibly rare in Israel.

A southern flying squirrel (Glaucomys volans) gliding (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A southern flying squirrel (Glaucomys volans) gliding (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Flying squirrels in particular are rarer than other squirrels. These small rodents are famous for their skin membranes that stretch from wrist to ankle, which allow them to glide.

These animals have gained popularity in some parts of the world as pets. Here in Israel, these squirrels are each worth a few thousand shekels.



Tags drugs police wildlife in israel animals dogs wildlife
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by