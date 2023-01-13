Israel Police find flying squirrels, chihuahua in Netanya drug bust

Israel Police officers on Friday carried out a drug bust at an apartment in Netanya where they uncovered a hydro lab with drugs, tens of thousands of shekels in cash, a chihuahua dog and two flying squirrels.

The hydro lab contained hundreds of different plants that are believed to be cannabis. The money is suspected of being from selling drugs.

While searching through the apartment, police officers managed to find the chihuahua as well as a cage with two squirrels.

Squirrels? In Israel?

How the squirrels got there isn't clear, since there are no species of squirrel that are native to Israel. The sole exception is the caucasian squirrel, also known as the golden squirrel, which is common in some parts of the world but is incredibly rare in Israel.

A southern flying squirrel (Glaucomys volans) gliding (Illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Flying squirrels in particular are rarer than other squirrels. These small rodents are famous for their skin membranes that stretch from wrist to ankle, which allow them to glide.

These animals have gained popularity in some parts of the world as pets. Here in Israel, these squirrels are each worth a few thousand shekels.