Israeli-Saudi normalization, Iran top Netanyahu, Sullivan meeting agenda

A joint Israeli American strategy against Iran and a possible normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and the Jewish state were among the top agenda items that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed on Thursday when he met in Jerusalem with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The two men discussed the joint effort between their countries to halt Iran's nuclear program and Tehran's destabilizing activities in the region, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Sullivan underscored for Netanyahu that US President Joe Biden is committed to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

When it came to the region the two men also spoke about expanding the Abraham Accords under whose auspices Israel normalized ties with four Arab countries.

Israeli officials have recently issued a number of statements about a possible pending deal with Saudi Arabia.

The PMO said there was an "emphasis" on such a deal during Thursday's talks.

The meeting is held amid Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Sullivan arrived amid tensions between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which led a successful campaign that culminated last month in UN General Assembly to request from the International Court of justice for an advisory opinion on the illegality of the "occupation."

Israel has since leveled financial sanctions on the PA and halted Palestinian construction in Area C of the West Bank, which is under IDF military and civilian control.

Netanyahu told Sullivan that the Palestinian push for an ICJ opinion was a direct attack against the Jewish state that justified its response.