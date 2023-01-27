The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Acre named most hospitable city in Israel by Booking.com

After a couple years putside of the top spot, the city of Acre retook its position as Israel's most hospitable city in this year's Booking.com Traveler Review Awards.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 27, 2023 04:52
ACRE HARBOR (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
ACRE HARBOR
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The northern Israeli city of Acre was named the most hospitable city in Israel by travel booking website Booking.com’s 2023 Traveler Review Awards. 

While Acre has been recognized by the Traveler Review Awards in the past as Israel’s most hospitable city, it lost this distinction for a couple of years after Rosh Pina took the top spot in 2021 and 2022. Rosh Pina was ranked the second-most hospitable city in Israel in this year’s report, followed by Had Ness, Arad and Mitzpe Ramon. 

"We are excited and proud that the city of Acre was ranked first by Booking.com,” The Mayor of Acre, Shimon Lankri, declared in response to the coveted ranking. “In Acre, we emphasize content tourism and invest in the depth of the cultural, historical and culinary content. The secret of the city's success in recent years lies in the combination of its geographic location and history that makes it unique, alongside an unprecedented investment in projects to upgrade the tourist experience.”

Mayor Lankri also made it a point to give recognition to the hospitality establishments that have helped make Acre the tourist destination it has become today – despite the challenges brought along by the COVID-19 pandemic that battered the hospitality industry around the world.

PLAYING MATKOT on Acre beach, which is equipped with a path for disabled swimmers (#42) (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)PLAYING MATKOT on Acre beach, which is equipped with a path for disabled swimmers (#42) (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

“We will continue to invest to provide a response to the number of tourists that visit the city every year and to offer a different, exciting and different tourism,” Lankri added.

2023 Traveler Review Awards

A total of 3,009 Israeli hospitality companies received recognition in this year’s awards out of a total of nearly 1.4 million awards given globally by Booking.com. Italian hospitality companies received the most awards globally with over 170,000 total awards presented, while Spain had nearly 110,000 establishments that received the distinction. 

France was the only other country to receive over 100,000 awards with a total of 103,000 establishments recognized, while Germany (~75,000) and Croatia (~65,000) rounded out the top five globally.

Polignano a Mare, Italy was named the most hospitable city in the world for the first time. Hualien City in Taiwan was named the second-most hospitable city in the world in this year’s report, while San Sebastian in Spain took third place. Dresden, Germany and Klaipeda, Lithuania concluded the top five most hospitable cities list globally.



Tags Tourism travel travel israel Acre
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by