Michael Bay faces charges for killing a pigeon in Italy five years ago

Filmmaker Michael Bay is facing charges in Italy for allegedly killing a pigeon while filming the Netflix movie 6 Underground some five years ago, TheWrap reported on Thursday.

Bay denied the allegations, telling TheWrap that he is "a well-known animal lover and major animal activist."

He also clarifies in the interview that no animal was harmed in any production he took part in the last 30 years and that he has evidence and witnesses that exonerate him from such accusations.

Pigeons are a protected species in Italy, with a law banning the harming, capture or killing of the bird.

However, the report cited an insider that claimed the bird was supposedly killed on the set of Bay's movie by a camera dolly. The insider reportedly has photographic evidence of someone who was at the location and filmed the incident.

A woman feeds pigeons at the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, US, December 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Italian authorities allowed the Transformers director to settle the case, an offer declined by Bay, who said that he wouldn't "plead guilty to having harmed an animal," he also told TheWrap.