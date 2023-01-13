The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Michael Bay faces charges for killing a pigeon in Italy five years ago

Bay denied the charges, saying that he is "a well-known animal lover and major animal activist." 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 22:18
Director Michael Bay poses as he arrives at a special screening for the film 'Ambulance' in London, Britain March 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)
Director Michael Bay poses as he arrives at a special screening for the film 'Ambulance' in London, Britain March 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

Filmmaker Michael Bay is facing charges in Italy for allegedly killing a pigeon while filming the Netflix movie 6 Underground some five years ago, TheWrap reported on Thursday.

Bay denied the allegations, telling TheWrap that he is "a well-known animal lover and major animal activist." 

He also clarifies in the interview that no animal was harmed in any production he took part in the last 30 years and that he has evidence and witnesses that exonerate him from such accusations.

Pigeons are a protected species in Italy, with a law banning the harming, capture or killing of the bird.

However, the report cited an insider that claimed the bird was supposedly killed on the set of Bay's movie by a camera dolly. The insider reportedly has photographic evidence of someone who was at the location and filmed the incident.

A woman feeds pigeons at the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, US, December 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER) A woman feeds pigeons at the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, US, December 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Italian authorities allowed the Transformers director to settle the case, an offer declined by Bay, who said that he wouldn't "plead guilty to having harmed an animal," he also told TheWrap.



Tags cinema crime italy film
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by