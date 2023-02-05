The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu advanced West Bank settlement development after Paris visit

The government agreed to split Kochav Yaakov into two which will now be formally called Tel Zion.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 20:37
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021. (photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
View of the Jewish settlement of Eli, in the West Bank on January 17, 2021.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed forward with West Bank settlement development, despite opposition to such action from the United States and France.

The government on Sunday agreed to split the Kochav Yaakov settlement into two, a move that allowed the Interior Ministry to give a new settlement symbol to half of the community, which will now be formally called Tel Zion.

What is Kochav Yaakov?

The hilltop community was created in 1985 outside of Jerusalem, in the Binyamin region of the West Bank, some close to eight kilometers outside the pre-1967 lines.

It has a population of close to 10,000 according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, making it one of the larger communities in Judea and Samaria. 

Samaria mountains 521 (credit: ITSIK MAROM)Samaria mountains 521 (credit: ITSIK MAROM)

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz thanked Shas party leader MK Arye Deri for his work on behalf of the split, noting that it would ease the day-to-day municipal work on behalf of the settlements.

“Recognition of a settlement in the Land of Israel” is a celebratory moment” and a step in the right direction to provide services for those living in the region, Ganz said.

The settlement has a mixed national religious and haredi communities, and the split will better divide the settlement along those lines.

Expansion of Otzma Yehudit

Separately the government also expanded the scope of the office of the Otzma Yehudit minister of the Negev and Galilee Yitzhak Wasserlauf to also include the title of National Resilience. 

This allows that office to do preparatory work to prepare for the legalization of some 70 West Bank outposts, known the “the young supporters.”  The Ministry had until now, only been instructed to work on issues within Israel’s sovereign borders and will now also be dealing with planning issues in the West Bank around the outpost.

Such work would typically have been done in the past by the Defense Ministry and the Civil Administration. They will also be part of the process but at a later stage.

Wasserlauf said, “I will work to regulate the young settlements and establish the infrastructure” that will allow those communities to be hooked up to water and electricity.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Settlements West Bank settlements israel Otzma Yehudit
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by